Preparations for the NFL draft were underway on Tuesday in Kansas City. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

NFL draft live updates Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 pick

The NFL draft begins Thursday; the Carolina Panthers will make the top pick just after 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Carolina traded up for the No. 1 selection in March, sending their first-round pick (No. 9) and second-round selection (No. 61) to the Chicago Bears, along with a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers are widely expected to use that pick on a quarterback — though which one remains to be seen.  
  • All three days of the draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
  • Four to five quarterbacks are expected to be chosen in the first round. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are considered the virtual locks. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who is working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee, could also go in the first round.
  • There will only be 31 picks in this year’s first round; the league stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-rounder for violating league policies governing the integrity of the game. The punishment came after an investigation that arose from tampering and game-tanking allegations made in the racial discrimination lawsuit former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed in 2022.
