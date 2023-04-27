NFL draft live updates Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 pick

The NFL draft begins Thursday; the Carolina Panthers will make the top pick just after 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Here’s what to know
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
All three days of the draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
Four to five quarterbacks are expected to be chosen in the first round. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are considered the virtual locks. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who is working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee, could also go in the first round.
There will only be 31 picks in this year’s first round; the league stripped the Miami Dolphins of their first-rounder for violating league policies governing the integrity of the game. The punishment came after an investigation that arose from tampering and game-tanking allegations made in the racial discrimination lawsuit former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed in 2022.
1/3
Live contributors 4End of carousel
Just now
Just now
11 min ago
11 min ago