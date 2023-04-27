Roger Goodell says ‘progress’ is being made toward a Commanders sale

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the NFL conducts an informal review of Josh Harris’s tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a televised interview Thursday that “progress is being made” toward a possible announcement by late May. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We’re communicating with the team,” Goodell told ESPN at the network’s coverage of the NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo. “They’re working, obviously, on the transaction. That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May.”

NFL team owners are scheduled to meet May 22-24 in Minneapolis. At least 24 of the 32 owners would have to ratify a sale. It’s not clear if they will take an approval vote at that meeting.

The owners on the NFL finance committee must vet the deal between Harris’s group and Snyder, if finalized. The committee would make a recommendation to the owners. The finance committee is scheduled to meet in New York in early May as part of a regularly scheduled set of committee meetings.

Harris’s group reached an unsigned, nonexclusive agreement with Snyder, three people with direct knowledge of the sale process said earlier this month. That agreement was submitted to the NFL for a preliminary review that is not part of the league’s formal ratification process.

That informal review found only minor issues that Harris’s group must resolve, leaving the league and team owners confident the deal would be approved if other obstacles related to the sale can be overcome, a person with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings said recently.

That person said there were “small holes” in Harris’s deal that Harris and his investment group could address relatively easily. Harris’s purchase of the Commanders almost certainly will be ratified, the person said then, if the deal is properly modified and the issues related to indemnification and the NFL’s second investigation of Snyder and the team can be resolved to the other owners’ satisfaction.

“The league is doing their work,” that person said then. “That’s normal. They’re small holes [in Harris’s deal]. They’ll get that part done. … It won’t be a problem. The issue is those other things.”

The $6.05 billion sale price would set a record for an NFL franchise. The current mark is the $4.65 billion a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton paid last year to purchase the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust. Harris made a failed bid to buy the Broncos.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He also is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and would have to sell that stake to purchase the Commanders. Harris’s investment group includes Potomac, Md., businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and former NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Given that Harris’s deal with Snyder is not exclusive, it does not prohibit other bidders from attempting to buy the team. At least one rival bidder, Canadian real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos, has remained active in the bidding, a person with knowledge of the sale process has said.

Attorney Mary Jo White is conducting the NFL’s latest investigation of Snyder and the Commanders. Snyder has declined to be interviewed by White, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said last month. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people. Goodell has said the league will release White’s findings publicly, even if Snyder sells the team.

It is not known to what extent the Harris group is willing to indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs as part of the tentative purchase agreement. Since late February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said Snyder was seeking indemnification from a buyer or from the league and the other owners. The Commanders said in February that such depictions were inaccurate.

