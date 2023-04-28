New Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes’s ‘surreal’ first day in Washington

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in recent weeks, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. flew to Northern Virginia. The 22-year-old grew up in Grenada, Miss., a small city known for its athletes and blues musicians, and on Thursday, he chose to be there instead of at the NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo., so he could host a party. He was surrounded by family, friends, former teammates and most of his 10 siblings — the people who had been with him from the beginning, who had seen him graduate high school, go about 90 minutes southeast to Starkville and become a star.

On Friday, after he got the call — the Washington Commanders were picking him at No. 16 — he flew to team headquarters with his mother, his sister, his girlfriend and his marketing manager. Forbes wore khakis, a white dress shirt and a dark blue blazer with a couple pins, including a cowbell (a nod to Mississippi State) and a Commanders helmet. During the pre-draft process, he had come to Ashburn on what’s known as a top 30 visit, but this was different.

“It just feels surreal,” Forbes said, adding, “I'm here for good now and just ready to go to work.”

Advertisement

The night before, Commanders Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew had said they were pumped to land Forbes. The Commanders struggled to generate turnovers last season — their nine interceptions ranked 28th in the NFL — and Forbes has the ball skills to help. He snagged 14 passes in 35 games in college, including an FBS record six pick-sixes, but during a short news conference Friday, he betrayed none of that swagger. He was reserved, almost shy, about his personal life, but when asked what he was like on the field, he quickly clarified it was different.

“I’m a top-notch competitor, honestly,” he said. “I’m a real, like, quiet guy off the field, but on the field, I’m ready to go.”

In Washington, the 6-foot-1, 166-pound corner probably will start outside from Day 1 in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s zone-match scheme. The Commanders have made mistakes at corner before, such as failing to fit press-man corner William Jackson III into their scheme, but defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer said Forbes won’t have any problem transitioning because of his smarts and ball skills.

Advertisement

“Bring your popcorn,” Vieselmeyer said. “Make sure you’ve got popcorn, because he’s super talented.”

Growing up as the ninth of 10 children, Forbes said he learned sports by watching his older brothers. If he tried to jump in, they taught him what it took to win through tough love. Forbes starred for the Grenada High School Chargers in football, baseball and basketball; on the gridiron, he played wide receiver and safety. He had sure hands — as a senior, he caught 31 passes for 499 yards and seven touchdowns — but when he got to college, he switched to corner.

“[Former Bulldogs] Coach [Mike] Leach seriously wanted to make him a wide receiver,” Vieselmeyer said. “He's got that good of ball skills. I know that's all anybody's talked about since we drafted him, but his ball skills are off the charts.”

On Thursday night, when he was drafted, Forbes said he looked at his mother and told her all the hard work over the years was finally paying off. Hours later, they were flying on a private jet out of Grenada Municipal Airport toward Forbes’s new home. He said his phone had about “a thousand” unread texts — “I’m not joking” — but he was excited to go to a team with two former Mississippi State players: defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Forbes said Dantzler texted him congratulations after he was selected.

Advertisement

On Friday evening, after his news conference ended, Forbes snapped pictures with his mother, sister, girlfriend and manager. He held up his jersey, which had “Forbes Jr.” stitched over the No. 13, his college number. Shortly afterward, a black SUV whisked them all away. It was a whirlwind first day in Washington for Forbes, who said it still felt more surreal than real.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, and I’m waiting for it,” he said. “I’m literally just waiting for it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article