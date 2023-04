The Washington Commanders continued to add to their secondary Friday, selecting defensive back Jartavius Martin out of Illinois in the second round , at No. 47.

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that adding production and ball skills to the back end of Washington’s defense was among the team’s priorities in the draft. After taking the FBS career leader in pick-sixes, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., in the first round, Washington gets a potential nickel in Martin, who had the highest hand-on-ball percentage among safeties, according to Sports Info Solutions.