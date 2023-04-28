How a tweak from his agent helped Mason Thompson and his sinker

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Back in 2018, Mason Thompson — then trying to climb the ranks of the San Diego Padres minor league system — was throwing an offseason bullpen session with his agent, J.D. Smart, in attendance. Thompson threw a few fastballs before Smart asked Thompson if he’d ever thrown a sinker. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thompson had, but told Smart the pitch left a lot to be desired. He showed Smart what he meant by throwing a few. Then, Smart asked him how he was gripping the ball. Thompson placed his fingers on the narrow seams of the baseball. Sometimes, he’d place his fingers just outside of the narrow seams. Smart, a former MLB pitcher himself, had a minor suggestion.

“All I told him was hold it in between the seams and just throw it as hard as you can and see what happens,” Smart said. “That was really it. It wasn’t like some major mechanical adjustment or something like that. It was just a small tweak to his grip, and that’s what he has now.”

The sinker has become Thompson’s primary pitch. And through the first month of the season, Thompson has arguably been the Nationals’ most valuable reliever. He allowed just two earned runs over his first 10 appearances and sported a 0.96 ERA. He led the league in innings pitched by a reliever with 19 going into Friday.

Manager Dave Martinez has trusted him later in games. On Thursday night though, he earned the loss after allowing two runs in the eighth. The outing — which raised his ERA to 1.89 — was one of the few negatives in what has been a strong season for Thompson.

Thompson, 25, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in 2021 during Washington’s trade deadline sell-off as part of the return for reliever Daniel Hudson. He spent the end of his 2021 season with the Nationals, but last season bounced between Class AAA Rochester and the majors. He was sidelined with a right biceps strain in the team’s first series last season and once he returned, he moved between the two levels amid a crowded bullpen in Washington. But aside from Thursday’s performance, Thompson has shown — at least through the first month — that he’s taken his game to another level.

“His stuff is so good, it really is,” Martinez said. “He’s got a lot of movement on his fastball. Once he can get ahead and get that strike one, it can relax him a little bit instead of trying to make that nasty pitch … strike one for him is the key and also, too, we talk with him about the 1-1 counts. Trying to win the 1-1 counts. This year he’s been really good at that.”

Thompson entered Friday throwing a first-pitch strike 70.8 percent of the time, well above the MLB average. And he’s attacking the strike zone with all of his pitches. Thompson’s sinker is relatively new to his arsenal. After he learned the pitch, he kept it in his back pocket and didn’t use it until 2021 during his first big league spring training with the Padres.

At the time, Thompson wasn’t satisfied with his four-seam fastball. He wasn’t generating many swings and misses. When he missed over the plate, he’d allow a lot of hard contact. But in his first spring training outing, he threw a pair of sinkers just because.

“I remember the next day, the guys in the analytics department with the Padres were like ‘What did you do with those two fastballs?’ ” Thompson said earlier this month. “I’m like ‘oh, that’s my sinker.’ They were like ‘You throw a sinker?’ and I was like, ‘Kinda.’ ”

What they noticed was the pitch’s horizontal movement — moving from left to right across the strike zone. Now, the average horizontal movement on his sinker is 17.5 inches — which ranks 36th among 220 qualified pitchers in the league who have thrown the pitch. For comparison, reigning National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara is 20th with 18.2 inches.

In 2021, Thompson threw the pitch 80.7 percent of the time. But he was still working on finding a consistent release point so he could throw effectively. Now, it’s his biggest weapon. His teammates have noticed it, too. Hunter Harvey said some relievers call the pitch a “turbo sinker.” Harvey and Hobie Harris both believe Thompson’s confidence in the pitch has led to better results, too.

“If he’s starting it at my chest or my belly button, it is going to run to his arm side which for me is going towards my glove,” said Harris, who is Thompson’s throwing partner during warm-ups. “And because of how much horizontal movement he gets, I almost run out of room moving my glove arm to get to the ball. So sometimes it kind of handcuffs me or kind of thumbs me a little bit.

“But again, looking at the fact that he can throw it with velocity and throw it with confidence, that movement just makes it that much more successful. I can only imagine as a hitter how difficult it must be to try to hit something you see it start at one spot and then ends 16 or 18 inches away from where you think it’s gonna be.”

Thompson has decreased his sinker usage since 2021. He threw it 72.8 percent of the time in 2022 and 64.2 this year. But Thompson has refined his arsenal with his secondary pitches to make him a complete reliever. Thompson has always thrown a slider to compliment his sinker. He still occasionally throws his four-seam fastball, but also worked in spring training on his change-up and curveball.

Martinez hasn’t been afraid to put Thompson in high-leverage situations. And Thompson has embraced filling whatever role the team needs on a given day.

“Davey kind of expressed that to me during spring training that it was a good possibility that I could see a lot of different roles this year,” Thompson said. “And he said the focus remains the same: get ahead, stay ahead. Quick outs. Soft contact. Just do what you do. And so for me it’s like, whatever role they asked me to do, if they say go get another inning then that’s the focus.”

