Maryland football coach Michael Locksley agrees to contract extension

On the heels of directing the Maryland football team to its most wins in more than a decade, Coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the District native at his hometown school at least through 2027, Terrapins Athletic Director Damon Evans announced Friday.
“I have more passion and energy for this job than the day I was hired, and I can’t wait to continue to build a team and brand of football that our fans, alumni and entire university can be proud of,” Locksley said in a statement.
Hired following the 2018 season, Locksley most recently guided the Terrapins to consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014. Last year Maryland, behind a high-powered offense, went 8-5, culminating in a victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.