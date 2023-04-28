Maryland football coach Michael Locksley agrees to contract extension

On the heels of directing the Maryland football team to its most wins in more than a decade, Coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the District native at his hometown school at least through 2027, Terrapins Athletic Director Damon Evans announced Friday.

The deal, according to people with knowledge of the terms, pays Locksely $5.5 million in 2023 with a $300,000 raise in each subsequent year. There is also a clause in the contract stipulating if Maryland wins at least seven games this season another year is added at $7 million in 2028.