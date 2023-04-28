The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Maryland football coach Michael Locksley agrees to contract extension

By
April 28, 2023 at 11:28 a.m. EDT
Maryland Coach Michael Locksley has led the Terps to back-to-back winning seasons. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
On the heels of directing the Maryland football team to its most wins in more than a decade, Coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a contract extension that will keep the District native at his hometown school at least through 2027, Terrapins Athletic Director Damon Evans announced Friday.

The deal, according to people with knowledge of the terms, pays Locksely $5.5 million in 2023 with a $300,000 raise in each subsequent year. There is also a clause in the contract stipulating if Maryland wins at least seven games this season another year is added at $7 million in 2028.

“I have more passion and energy for this job than the day I was hired, and I can’t wait to continue to build a team and brand of football that our fans, alumni and entire university can be proud of,” Locksley said in a statement.

Hired following the 2018 season, Locksley most recently guided the Terrapins to consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 and 2014. Last year Maryland, behind a high-powered offense, went 8-5, culminating in a victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

