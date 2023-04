NFL draft live updates Second and third rounds are set for Friday night

The second day of the NFL draft begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time with the second round, followed immediately by Round 3. Two quarterbacks who were presumed to go in the first round, Kentucky’s Will Levis — who seemed to be a first-round lock and fell — and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, remain on the board. Among the other best players available: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Alabama safety Brian Branch and Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White.