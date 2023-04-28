In Arizona, new TV deal for Suns and Mercury is decidedly old school

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the future of local sports television in more flux than it has been in a generation, the two professional basketball teams in Phoenix — the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury — are taking a radical step: putting all of their games on free broadcast television while also making games for both teams available to stream.

The move represents a major departure from trends of the past three decades in local sports television. Just about every NBA, NHL and MLB team airs in local markets on cable on a regional sports network, or RSN. But that model is in crisis because of cord-cutting, and teams and leagues are sorting through the changing media landscape. The Suns and Mercury, with Friday’s announcement, have taken the most drastic step yet.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity, which is making Suns and Mercury games available and accessible to everybody,” Mat Ishbia, the teams’ new owner, said in an interview. “We want to take care of our fans and we’re trying to grow the game of basketball.”

The deal is with Gray Television, which owns local TV stations in 113 markets around the country, most of them in small and midsize markets, and Kiswe, a video technology start-up. Gray owns a handful of stations in Phoenix and Tucson and is in the process of launching one in Yuma, Ariz. Kiswe is building the streaming platform that will show both teams’ games.

The deal for the Mercury starts when the WNBA season gets underway next month, and it begins for the Suns with the 2023-24 NBA season. The streaming service is expected to be ready sometime this summer.

The Suns’ deal with Bally Sports Arizona expires after this season, and the RSN has been losing subscribers in recent years. The network was in 1.8 million homes in 2019, but that number tumbled to just 1.1 million homes last year, according to market intelligence firm S&P Global.

There was another problem with sticking with Bally: the network was part of a string of RSNs owned by Diamond Sports, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year, leaving its future in doubt. Ishbia bought the Suns earlier this year and, faced with those unappealing trends, directed the team’s media deals in a new direction.

Gray CEO Pat LaPlatney said the new deal will make both teams’ games available in 2.8 million homes. He said there are around 1.1 million homes in Arizona with traditional cable or a streaming bundle; more than 800,000 with just an antenna; and more than 800,000 cord-cutters, or broadband only homes.

While the games may be more widely available, there remains the question of finances. NBA teams usually receive tens of millions for their local rights from an RSN, and no financial terms were announced in this deal. There is no price yet for the subscription streaming service. The teams will receive a rights fee from Gray and there is an advertising revenue share agreement in place.

Ishbia said he was not concerned about any potential revenue shortfalls in running the team.

“I paid $4 billion to be the steward of the team,” he said. “Money always follows more fans. The monetization is not the number one focus. The first focus is reach.”

Suns fans will have to get used to finding games in new places. The majority of Gray’s TV stations are over the air independent networks — not the usual CBS or NBC that are most associated with broadcast TV. In Phoenix, Gray owns two TV stations that will split Suns games next season. In Tucson, the games will air on a CBS station. The station in Yuma is still in the process of launching.

Gray is also still in the process of negotiating distribution of its channels with local cable companies and streaming bundles, like YouTube TV, so that those subscribers will have access to the games.

“There’s no better local content,” LaPlatney said. “It’s a big day for local broadcasting. I think other pro sports teams will find this model interesting and attractive.”

