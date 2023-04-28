Three U-Va. players killed in shooting get ceremonially drafted by NFL

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three University of Virginia football players killed in a November shooting on campus were honored Thursday by the NFL shortly before the first round of its draft began. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were ceremonially drafted with “the first picks” of the event, Commissioner Roger Goodell told thousands in attendance in Kansas City, Mo. Goodell added that the three were being welcomed to “the NFL family.”

Two U-Va. alumni, NFL Network reporter Melissa Stark and former standout offensive lineman D’Brickashaw Ferguson, spoke about Chandler, Davis and Perry. Goodell then presented jerseys for the slain Cavaliers, each with the number 23, to family members of the players assembled onstage. Chandler’s name adorned a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, Davis’s was on a Baltimore Ravens jersey, and Perry’s was on a Miami Dolphins jersey.

Several family members could be seen reacting with emotion to the ceremony.

.@UVAFootball players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. are remembered and welcomed into the NFL family at the #NFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/CtxsxxSKbV — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot to death when they and other Virginia students were on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington to see a play. Two other people were wounded, including Cavaliers football player Mike Hollins, who was able to participate this month in Virginia’s spring game.

A fellow student who had briefly been a member of the football team years earlier, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested in connection with the shooting. A preliminary hearing for Jones was reportedly postponed until August.

Virginia’s final game of the season, a late-November matchup with Virginia Tech, was canceled in the wake of the shooting. Chandler, Davis and Perry were posthumously awarded degrees in December.

Also honored by the NFL before its draft got going Thursday was Dartmouth Coach Buddy Teevens, whose right leg was amputated after he was involved in a bicycle crash last month. Teevens, 66, also suffered spinal cord damage when he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road in Florida.

Goodell said he and the NFL “send our love and best wishes” to Teevens and the coach’s wife. “Thank you for all that you do for the game of football,” the commissioner added.

