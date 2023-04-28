Kings go on road and rout Warriors, forcing defending champs to Game 7

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors will play a Game 7 for the first time in nearly five years. Just when the defending champions had managed to conquer their season-long road woes and seize control of their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors came out flat and sloppy in a 118-99 Game 6 loss at Chase Center on Friday, setting up a do-or-die showdown between the Northern California rivals Sunday.

Though Stephen Curry bounced around the court looking loose during his pregame warm-up routine, Golden State’s effort and focus were off from the opening minutes. The Kings raced out to an 8-0 lead and nearly led from wire to wire, answering Curry’s attempts at mounting a rally with backbreaking shots to maintain a comfortable lead down the stretch. Remarkably, Sacramento dealt Golden State just its second playoff loss at Chase Center since the arena’s 2019 opening.

“I thought the Kings were the aggressor from the start, putting a lot of pressure on us defensively,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “We just never got our rhythm. We never got into our game. The right team won, that’s for sure. They came in and earned the victory.”

Sacramento’s response to three consecutive losses against a far more experienced opponent reflected the fortitude that has helped drive its unexpected 48-win campaign, which snapped a 16-season playoff drought. With guard De’Aaron Fox hampered by a broken bone in his shooting hand and center Domantas Sabonis battling foul trouble throughout the second half, the Kings’ reserves picked up the slack, outscoring their Warriors counterparts 52-21.

Malik Monk, a key source of offense early when Sacramento won the first two games of the series, made a timely return, scoring a team-high 28 points, including a pair of crucial three-pointers late in the third quarter. Trey Lyles, a backup forward who had tallied a total of 12 points in the previous four games, added 12 points and stretched Golden State’s defense with his outside shooting.

“There’s no pressure for us because ain’t nobody think we’d be here,” Monk said. “Closing this game out and going back to Sacramento gives us more confidence.

“They were a little tired. We’re a little younger than they are.”

Golden State couldn’t stay out of its own way long enough to make things interesting down the stretch, committing 18 turnovers on a night it shot just 37.2 percent from the field and 10 for 32 from deep. Each successive giveaway was more inexplicable than the last: Klay Thompson kicked the ball out of bounds near midcourt midway through the fourth quarter, then Jordan Poole flailed to the court minutes later. The Warriors’ play was so choppy and uninspired that Kerr pulled his starters with nearly four minutes remaining in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Kings’ offense kept plugging away, undeterred by Curry, who scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter. Lyles and Fox quickly counterpunched after Curry scored, as the Warriors simply could get stops against a Sacramento attack that has gotten smaller and more perimeter-oriented as the series has unfolded.

“We wanted to hit first, hit second, hit third and hit last,” Fox said. “With our pace, we were in control of the entire game tonight. From start to finish, I feel like this was the best game we’ve played all year.”

Fox was one of five Sacramento players in double figures, tallying 26 points, four rebounds and 11 assists despite his hand injury, which he sustained in Game 4.

“He’s shown so much to me this year,” Kings Coach Mike Brown said of his all-star guard. “He’s on an elite level in the league. He’s elevated our team even in adverse situations. I’m going to live with whatever he does. I’m going to keep coaching his behind, but he can go 1 of 30, and he’s going to be out there on the floor. It was bothering him. It’s tough. It’s on his shooting hand, and it’s his index finger. It’s going to get hit.”

By refusing to fold on the road, the Kings have a chance to become the first Western Conference team to beat the Warriors in the playoffs since the 2014 Los Angeles Clippers. Golden State has won 18 consecutive series against West opponents, and it hasn’t played a Game 7 since facing James Harden’s Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

“There’s definitely an emotional swing from one game to the next,” Kerr said before Game 6. “Our players have felt that over the years. That’s part of the playoff experience, understanding those swings. Our guys have done a good job. Nobody panicked when we were down 2-0.”

The stage is now set for what has the potential to be a classic finale between the fresh-legged Kings and the tested champions. To keep its title defense alive, Golden State will need more from Draymond Green, who scored just four points in 26 minutes, and it must get steadier play from Poole, who shot 2 for 11 from the field. Most importantly, the Warriors can’t look so unprepared again.

