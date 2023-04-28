All eyes were on Will Levis at the NFL draft. It was an awkward sight.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will Levis entered Thursday night’s NFL draft as a surefire first-round pick, and there was even Reddit-fueled speculation earlier in the week that the Carolina Panthers would take him No. 1. Levis’s draft stock was such a certain bet that the University of Kentucky quarterback could safely plan his trip to Kansas City, Mo., for what he assumed would be a brief stay in the draft’s green room.

“If I get invited, and if I know I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go,” Levis said last month at Kentucky’s pro day. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if I could be a second-round pick. You don’t want to have the camera on you all day.”

Well, Levis wasn’t picked Thursday night in the first round even though some mock drafts had him going as high as No. 2 to the Houston Texans (who instead took Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud after Carolina selected Alabama’s Bryce Young). By one count, Levis was shown 37 times by ESPN’s television cameras, 29 more than any other player, and each appareance further cemented his status as this year’s Green Room Guy Who Doesn’t Get Drafted:

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/DGUE6xG6EG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

Levis’s decline can be attributed to several reasons. After the Panthers selected Young, the Texans chose Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts took Florida’s Anthony Richardson at No. 4, there weren’t all that many quarterback-needy teams left. The Seattle Seahawks had two first-round picks and were assumed to be in the market for a quarterback to eventually replace Geno Smith, but they took cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle has the sixth pick of the second round, however).

There also were injury concerns. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported late Thursday night that at least one team considered the toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games in 2022 to be “problematic,” and another thought he would eventually need surgery on it.

And finally, there’s the simple fact that Levis’s floor might be lower than his ceiling is high, at least when it comes to taking him in the first round. Levis’s size — 6 feet 4, 229 pounds — and his big arm are ideal for an NFL quarterback, but his college statistics were underwhelming. And while the same can be said for the similarly sized Josh Allen, who has blossomed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks despite pedestrian college numbers, it might be hard for lightning to strike twice, particularly because of Levis’s inaccuracy on deep balls and his inability to scramble away from pressure.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Levis as his second-ranked quarterback prospect, and he can’t believe Levis still is available.

“I’m shocked by that. I really think he’s going to make a team happy early on Day 2,” Kiper wrote on ESPN.com.

Which team that might be remains unclear. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the first pick of the second round and seem to be set with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that multiple teams have contacted the Steelers about the pick, ostensibly to take Levis.

