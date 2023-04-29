Adley Rutschman is good at (almost) everything. Ask his Orioles teammates.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

He went 5 for 5 on Opening Day. In the weeks since, he leads all American League catchers in OPS, the undisputed keystone of the soaring Orioles. He is, in other words, an almost nauseatingly successful prospect in a sport that more often nauseates once-successful prospects for years before they find their way.

“There’s not much I don’t admire,” said Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde, a former minor league catcher.

Teammates praise his humble demeanor, say his parents raised him right, say he is the same person when he’s succeeding as when he is failing, the perfect franchise player. Or so it would seem. Because when asked if Rutschman had any weaknesses, teammates identified several major shortcomings that could blur his so-far unrelenting sheen.

“I haven’t seen him play ping-pong or pool yet. We have a ping-pong table in the clubhouse. We have a pool table at home,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said. “He could be bad at one or both of those. Those are possibilities.”

This is life with Rutschman, who began his major league career with near-impossible fanfare — and simply took off his mask, turned around and absorbed it. He was handed the keys to an improving major league pitching staff as a highly touted prospect at age 24 and did not struggle to walk the thin line between being too assertive with more veteran pitchers and taking control as a franchise catcher.

In fact, he emerged from his first months in the big leagues having established a unique routine of jogging out to pitchers after every inning, putting an arm around them and talking things out. He became known as much for his knowledge of the strike zone as the rare switch-hitting catcher as he did for his hugs.

“He’s everything you want in a number one prospect,” Hays admitted. “He’s even got a great head of hair. He’s got it all.”

But not everyone was so glowing in their evaluations. Asked if Rutschman had any weaknesses, Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore’s second-round pick in that 2019 draft who came through the Orioles system with Rutschman, hesitated.

Advertisement

“Well, there is this video game …”

After some prodding, Henderson admitted the game was “Call of Duty.” He said that while Rutschman may beat him in almost everything else, Henderson regularly beats him there. In other words, when asked to list his greatest weaknesses, one of Rutschman’s closer professional friends revealed a major one: shooting people in a virtual warfare game.

“If Gunnar’s the one who said ‘Call of Duty’ — yeah, that’s what I thought,” Rutschman said, when asked for his response to the allegation. “Gunnar just likes to get under my skin. I will have lots of choice words for him.”

Rutschman knew exactly who offered that critique. He had guesses about which of his teammates offered others, and he was mostly right. Rutschman knows the Orioles’ clubhouse well, in part because it was basically his clubhouse from the moment he entered it. He is the player reporters surround day after day, before games and after. He is the one fans call by his first name. He never seemed like a rookie. He always just seemed ready.

Advertisement

“He makes it look really easy. That’s one thing. He makes catching really good major league arms look extremely easy,” Hyde said. “He receives very well. His blocking is outstanding. He’s got a very strong arm and it’s extremely accurate. And that’s just the physical stuff.”

“There’s so much to handle being a catcher, and he handles it with ease,” Hyde added. “That’s the most impressive thing.”

Despite being at the center of the Orioles’ rebuild, Rutschman has been less involved in their choreography. He has participated in their now legendary sprinkler celebration, pretending to be the arm of the sprinkler after an extra-base hit as his teammates spit water in unison on the bench. He can lead that one just fine. But one thing Rutschman, a devout Marvel fan, cannot do with superhuman ease, is rhythmic spitting.

Come for the hit, stay for the celly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/j9lX6dc3XG — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 11, 2023

“He struggles with it,” his friend and teammate, Terrin Vavra, said. “He is getting better. But for a long time, him and John Means, we just wanted to get a video of them.”

Rutschman was careful not to concede “Call of Duty” supremacy to Henderson. But when confronted with Vavra’s assessment, he leaned back.

“The sprinkler thing, I was not good at. But I’m working on it,” Rutschman said, so deadpanned it seemed he might have been genuinely concerned about it at one point. “Improving. I’m improving.”

GiftOutline Gift Article