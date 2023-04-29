Boosted by an audacious bicycle kick goal, D.C. United keeps rolling

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the quest for its first winning season and playoff berth in three years, D.C. United needs to win games like Saturday’s: at home, in front of a big crowd, with a mostly healthy squad enjoying a patch of prosperity, facing an undermanned opponent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With everything flowing in its favor, United sidestepped some rough spots and dashed to its third consecutive victory, 3-0 over Charlotte FC before 19,215 at Audi Field.

Taxi Fountas converted a first-half penalty kick before Christian Benteke scored on an audacious bicycle kick in the 75th minute. Deep in stoppage time, substitute Jacob Greene added his first career goal.

This is the first time United (4-4-2) has won three straight in the same season since 2020. (It did win the last game of 2021 and the first two of 2022.) The defense, anchored by goalkeeper Tyler Miller, posted a third shutout in five matches after recording none in the season’s first five.

The moment of the night — and of the season — came in the late stages. Charlotte’s Harrison Afful tried clearing the ball from the box with a soft header. Benteke’s back was to the goal, and teammates Donovan Pines and Ted Ku-DiPietro needed only to step forward for a header or a volley.

Benteke, the mammoth Belgian striker, took the initiative, letting his body fall as his right leg swung like a giant hammer and bashed the ball from 10 yards into the near side for his team-best fifth goal.

Overall, United has won four straight, including a U.S. Open Cup victory over third-division Richmond on Wednesday.

United’s start Saturday was inauspicious. Charlotte (2-5-3) set the terms and created mischief for more than 20 minutes. Kerwin Vargas’s 16-yard bid missed the top far corner by a whisker.

D.C. found its bearings midway through the half. Movement and connections improved, and with Andy Najar scheming on the right flank, the attack showed some bite.

United went ahead in the 34th minute on Fountas’s penalty kick. Najar was the instigator, supplying Fountas in the box. As the Greek forward cut, Derrick Jones tripped him — an act initially allowed by referee Ismir Pekmic but penalized after video review.

Goalkeeper George Marks did get his right hand on Fountas’s attempt, but it was struck with too much velocity to stop. Fountas, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury, has scored in consecutive matches for the first time since early last summer.

United captain Steven Birnbaum made it to halftime despite multiple hard challenges that required assistance, but five minutes into the second half he needed to leave for good. Derrick Williams was deployed for the first time since recovering from a hamstring injury.

United found itself in another start-of-a-half predicament, unable to alleviate pressure or sustain possession. Miller made a reflex save on Nathan Byrne’s close-range header following a twice-deflected corner kick.

United regained some grip. Fountas’s last act before leaving was a running one-timer, set up by Najar, that missed the short side from 10 yards.

United was not out of trouble until Benteke’s thunderous goal. Greene, a 20-year-old homegrown defender, capped the joyous night with a 15-yard one-timer set up by Lewis O’Brien’s cross.

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Roster updates

Brazilian right back Ruan (seven league appearances, six starts) was not in uniform because of a thigh injury, the club said.

Striker Erik Hurtado, acquired from second-division San Antonio before the transfer and trade deadline closed Monday, was in uniform but did not play.

Colombian winger Cristian Dájome, acquired from Vancouver, cannot play until he receives a U.S. visa. The club is hopeful he’ll be eligible next week.

Defender Brendan Hines-Ike, who hasn’t played since August because of a foot injury, might be in uniform next week.

Forward Nigel Robertha is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ankle injury, club officials said, and might return in May.

Charlotte’s absences

Charlotte was without two injured starters — forward Kamil Jozwiak (two goals, three assists) and defender Bill Tuiloma (eight starts) — as well as attacker Ben Bender, the 2022 No. 1 draft pick out of Maryland, who was battling illness.

The road ahead

D.C.'s match at FC Cincinnati next Saturday will begin a stretch of at least seven games in May.

The U.S. Open Cup schedule will resume May 9 in the round of 32 against the New York Red Bulls, who elected to play at a 5,000-capacity venue at Montclair (N.J.) State instead of Red Bull Arena. The draw was held Thursday, and United didn’t bid to host because of scheduling conflicts at Audi Field. (The Washington Spirit is home May 10.)

United also has two midweek league matches next month (May 17 at Philadelphia and May 31 vs. Montreal), plus a possible U.S. Open Cup round-of-16 game May 23 or 24.

