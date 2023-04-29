Maryland football wraps up ‘productive’ spring with scrimmage showcase

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland football team concluded spring practice Saturday with its annual scrimmage at SECU Stadium, where linebacker Gereme Spraggins broke up a two-point conversion pass attempt in the closing minutes to preserve a 20-19 victory for the Red team, which mostly featured starters, over the White squad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spraggins, a senior who played at Arundel High, finished with four tackles. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Daniel Owens also shined for the Red squad, recording team highs of five tackles (3½ for loss) and two sacks. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished 16 for 24 for 210 yards and a touchdown; he only played the first half.

“Culmination of a strong spring was what this showcase was about,” Coach Mike Locksley said. “... We had 15 really strong practices. I think maybe one of the practices out of the 15 I was disappointed in maybe the effort, but the group as a whole, the spring as a whole has been a success for us.”

For the White team, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (Lake Braddock), Tagovailoa’s backup, completed 13 of 22 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore led the final scoring drive before misfiring on the two-point attempt.

The White team managed 356 yards, including 105 on 12 carries by running back Antwain Littleton II (St. John’s). The redshirt sophomore from Greenbelt is coming off a season in which he carried 75 times for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

“Today’s game was a lot of fun,” said Tagovailoa, a redshirt senior. “... I think the spring overall as a whole, we got some great work in, some great practices — probably the most productive spring that I had since I’ve been here.”

Here’s what else to know about Maryland football:

Talented tight ends

The starting tight end role belongs to redshirt junior Corey Dyches, who was voted honorable-mention all-Big Ten last season after catching 39 passes for 494 yards and three touchdowns. But the position, Locksley noted, has plenty of skill.

Redshirt freshman Preston Howard had three receptions for 61 yards Saturday, including consecutive catches late in the second quarter covering 50 and 22 yards. Howard is moving to tight end following a decorated high school career at quarterback.

“It hasn’t been that hard,” he said of changing positions. “I thought it was going to be hard, but I feel like I’m adjusting well and really getting acclimated to everything.”

Also in the mix for playing time is freshman Rico Walker, a four-star talent ranked by ESPN as the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina.

Injury concern

Cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard was taken off the field on a cart early in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury. The transfer from Cincinnati, where he was first-team all-American Athletic last season, is expected to be a key contributor in the secondary.

Sheppard watched Saturday’s second half from the sideline. Locksley indicated he was uncertain of the severity of the injury, which kept Sheppard on the ground for several minutes. He was held out of the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.

At the draft

Near the end of the second quarter, fans stood and applauded when the public address announcer informed them that two Maryland players had been selected among the first 10 picks in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett went to the Las Vegas Raiders with the second pick of the fourth round (No. 104 overall). Bennett was a two-time honorable-mention all-Big Ten pick. He led the Terrapins in pass breakups (11) last season and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He was voted MVP of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Eight picks later, former Terrapins kicker Chad Ryland went to the New England Patriots. The transfer from Eastern Michigan made 19 of 23 field goals in his lone season at Maryland and was named second-team all-Big Ten.

Offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan went to the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round with the 186th pick. The three-time honorable-mention all-Big Ten selection made 39 starts for Maryland.

“A shout-out for all the guys that have gotten drafted,” Locksley said while the draft was still in progress. “... To see Deonte [Banks, who went in the first round to the New York Giants], JB, Chad get picked, with the hope that some of the other guys will have an opportunity to hear their names called, I’m really proud of those guys.”

