Nationals’ low-leverage relievers scuffle in loss to open doubleheader

Top of the seventh, down one, here were Dave Martinez’s options Saturday afternoon: The Washington Nationals’ manager could have leaned on his high-leverage relievers — Hunter Harvey, Mason Thompson or Kyle Finnegan — to stay within one swing of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Or Martinez could have reached deeper into his bullpen, choosing between Thaddeus Ward, Anthony Banda, Hobie Harris or Jordan Weems, a quartet that has mostly pitched in low-pressure situations.

Carl Edwards Jr. had already entered and been on the wrong end of a tiebreaking homer. There were two more innings for the bullpen to cover, plus more in the nightcap of the doubleheader. So Martinez went with Ward, a rookie long man, then Banda after Ward issued a four-pitch walk to begin his second inning. Once the eighth ended, the gap had widened in an eventual 6-3 loss at Nationals Park.

In the seventh inning, Ward created a mess and wiggled out of it. In the eighth, he walked leadoff batter Miguel Andujar, spraying all four pitches, before Banda plunked a batter, yielded a bunt single and walked in a run by missing wide on a 3-2 change-up to Austin Hedges. Erasmo Ramírez followed Banda and limited the damage. But the upshot was clear: Washington has a top-heavy bullpen with four, perhaps five reliable pitchers to turn to in tight games.

With the bulk of his decisions, Martinez has unofficially put Finnegan, Harvey, Thompson, Ramírez and Edwards in that group. To take two of three from the New York Mets during the week, they recorded 27 of the 30 outs by Washington’s relievers. Harris, a 29-year-old rookie, handled the other three. But regardless of whether Edwards or Ramírez deserves unbending trust, Saturday showed that, eventually, the whole pen has to pitch.

“I can’t keep running these guys out there,” Martinez said of Harvey, Finnegan and Thompson, and it’s especially true in this stretch of 16 games in 16 days. “We’re not going to have them in June or July [if I do]. These other guys, they got to come in.”

On Saturday, the bullpen expanded to nine when Weems was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Patrick Corbin logged 5⅓ innings, handing the ball to Edwards with a runner on second. Catcher Riley Adams had knotted the score with a two-run double. Then Edwards got the second out before Andujar ripped a high fastball out to left.

Martinez and his staff had pegged Ward as a good matchup for the bottom of Pittsburgh’s order and leadoff man Ke’Bryan Hayes. Of the seven batters he faced, Ward walked three (including Andrew McCutchen intentionally), struck out two, allowed a double and induced a groundout. He had not pitched since April 19, going a whole two-city road trip without seeing the mound. He fared fine, all things considered.

Banda, though, could not find his command. He threw just seven of his 13 pitches for strikes. He hit Tucupita Marcano, who was attempting to put down a sacrifice bunt, with a 1-2 fastball. He failed to field Ji Hwan Bae’s bunt, loading the bases. He then walked Hedges and was hooked for Ramírez. This season, Banda has faced 35 batters and 15 have reached base. He is the lone left-hander in the bullpen, earning his spot while Sean Doolittle rehabs from elbow surgery.

The Nationals are 2-8 in games Banda has appeared, showing the nature of his opportunities. They trailed by five in each of his first three outings. They were down two in his most recent one before Saturday, a scoreless frame against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. In eight innings, he has allowed five walks and nine hits while striking out six. He kept it general when asked about his performance this season.

“You can look at that for yourself, really,” Banda said Saturday. “I try to go out there every single time I’m called and give them the best as far as throwing strikes and getting the outs.”

Should Washington want to replace Banda — who, to be fair, has just 10 scattered appearances — they could tap a young lefty or go without one until Doolittle is ready. Matt Cronin, 25, and Jose Ferrer, 23, are with Class AAA Rochester. But with the three-batter minimum rule, and with the Nationals rarely using Banda for matchup purposes, they could cycle in whomever they want to test.

Maybe that’s Weems, a righty who turned in a scoreless ninth in the first game Saturday, his four-seam fastball touching 97.5 mph. But given the lack of days off in the Nationals’ near future, Banda, Ward and Harris should get more chances here soon.

