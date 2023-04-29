Listen 14 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This NFL draft was overflowing with promise and hope as quarterbacks, whose arrival in any new city brings an abundance of each, dominated the storylines. The New York Jets completed their trade for Aaron Rodgers three days before the draft. The Baltimore Ravens signed Lamar Jackson to a record contract extension hours before Thursday’s opening round. Teams chose quarterbacks with three of the first four picks; a record 11 were selected in the first 150 choices.

Alas, things won’t work out as hoped or expected for many of those teams. Grading an NFL draft in real time is an exercise in futility. No one knows which players will become stars and which will be remembered as draft busts. It is possible, however, to try to determine which teams made the most of the draft resources available to them, based on current information. Here’s a look at which teams did and didn’t get the job done.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills: B

Advertisement

This is all about trying to fine-tune a potential championship roster before the Bills’ window as a top Super Bowl contender closes. The first-round trade up for TE Dalton Kincaid made sense. He adds a dimension to the offense and can be worked into certain packages. Second-round G O’Cyrus Torrence could vie for a starting job and perhaps help the running game.

Miami Dolphins: C-

The NFL stripped the Dolphins of their first-round pick as part of the penalties imposed last year for tampering violations involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The impact on the team’s draft class was evident; it is small and less than imposing. The Dolphins must hope they get meaningful contributions from second-round CB Cam Smith and third-round RB Devon Achane.

New York Jets: B-

The No. 15 pick probably was a bit too high to take pass rusher Will McDonald IV. But General Manager Joe Douglas can be forgiven. He managed to get the mega-trade for Aaron Rodgers done before the draft. Some accused the Jets of overpaying. That will be inconsequential if Rodgers plays well for them. This probably is not a transformational draft class for the Jets, as last year’s class was. But Douglas, by whatever means, has used draft resources to produce Super Bowl dreams among the franchise’s fan base.

Advertisement

New England Patriots: B+

It’s every bit as important to be fortunate in the NFL draft as it is to be wise. The Patriots benefited when CB Christian Gonzalez fell to them at No. 17 and pass rusher Keion White dropped to them in the middle of the second round. Third-round LB Marte Mapu is versatile and interesting. Bill Belichick fortified the offensive line on Day 3 and even added a kicker, fourth-rounder Chad Ryland, and a punter, sixth-rounder Bryce Baringer.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens: B

The best thing the Ravens did was getting Lamar Jackson signed to a record five-year, $260 million contract extension. They made Jackson even happier by using a first-round selection on WR Zay Flowers. The use of a third-round choice on LB Trenton Simpson fueled the speculation that Patrick Queen could be traded.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

The Bengals devoted their Day 1 and Day 2 choices to their defense. They did nothing exceptional but seemed to make no significant mistakes. First-round pass rusher Myles Murphy, second-round CB D.J. Turner and third-round S Jordan Battle were all worthy of their draft slots.

Cleveland Browns: C

The Browns, after making last year’s trade for QB Deshaun Watson, didn’t pick until Round 3 but managed to make some useful moves. Taking WR Cedric Tillman in the third round will help Watson. Using a fifth-rounder on QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was interesting. He perhaps could be a viable backup to Watson.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

The Steelers’ best move may have been rejecting trade offers for the opening pick of the second round and using it on CB Joey Porter Jr. He was well worth the No. 32 selection and is a popular legacy choice, given his father’s contributions to the organization. The Steelers also may have gotten a steal with TE Darnell Washington late in the third round. First-round T Broderick Jones was worthy of the No. 14 pick.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans: A

The Texans had accumulated the draft resources to make big moves, and that’s exactly what they did. Rather than choosing between QB C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. for the second pick, the Texans landed both. They were wise to take Stroud at No. 2 to eliminate trade competition from QB-needy teams for the No. 3 selection, and then they dealt back up to get Anderson third. Both could be major difference-makers. Taking WR Tank Dell in the third round gives Stroud a playmaker to help on offense.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

Advertisement

The Colts chose to be daring with their QB selection at No. 4, opting for the enormous promise of Anthony Richardson over the perhaps-less-risky skill set of Will Levis. Levis’s drop into the second round demonstrated that others within the league shared the Colts’ view. It probably was a risk worth taking. Richardson could be a star. The quality of the team around him is relatively good and should aid his development. Veteran Gardner Minshew could be a temporary starter if needed. The Colts cannot afford to be wrong, given the revolving door they’ve had at QB since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement. Adding DT Adetomiwa Adebawore in the fourth round was excellent value.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

The Jaguars traded back twice in the opening round before taking T Anton Harrison. Addressing the offensive line was justified, with Cam Robinson reportedly facing a suspension by the NFL. But it’s debatable whether Harrison came off the board too soon. There were similar questions about the value of using a second-round choice on TE Brenton Strange.

Advertisement

Tennessee Titans: B+

The Titans ended QB Will Levis’s draft plummet on the second selection of the second round. It was a wise choice, with starter Ryan Tannehill about to turn 35 and entering the final season before his contract voids. Levis has a chance to be the Titans’ starter by his second NFL season, at the latest. The team essentially had to admit it had made a mistake with its third-round pick of QB Malik Willis last year. That’s how it goes. If you don’t have a franchise QB, you keep trying until you land one. Getting T Peter Skoronski in the first round will help, no matter who’s at QB.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos: C+

The Broncos are still paying the price for the ill-fated (at least so far) trade for QB Russell Wilson and didn’t have a first-round choice. They gave Wilson some help by getting WR Marvin Mims in the second round. Getting LB Drew Sanders in the third round was an excellent value.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

The Super Bowl champs gave QB Patrick Mahomes a second-round wide receiver, although it’s questionable whether Rashee Rice was the proper choice. The final pick of the first round also might have been a bit too early to take pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

This is an intriguing draft class. The Raiders made well-reasoned moves. Getting pass rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 was justified after he was considered a candidate for the No. 2 pick by the Texans. Landing TE Michael Mayer early in the second round was a bonus. He was considered a possible first-rounder and becomes a potential replacement for Darren Waller. The fourth-round selection of QB Aidan O’Connell also was wise. He has promise as a pocket passer and can develop behind new starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers: B-

The Chargers added a pair of TCU wide receivers for QB Justin Herbert, getting Quentin Johnston in Round 1 and Derius Davis in Round 4. That was adding to a position of strength, with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen already on the roster. Taking pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round might have been a bit too soon.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: B

The Cowboys perhaps were outmaneuvered by the Bills for TE Dalton Kincaid in Round 1; Buffalo traded one spot ahead of Dallas and took Kincaid at No. 25. But the Cowboys stayed patient and regrouped. They took DT Mazi Smith at No. 26, then got their tight end, Luke Schoonmaker, in Round 2.

New York Giants: B

The Giants addressed a variety of needs on the roster after reaching the playoffs last season in Year 1 under GM Joe Schoen and Coach Brian Daboll. First-round CB Deonte Banks and third-round WR Jalin Hyatt could contribute immediately.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Put aside momentarily whether it was prudent for the Eagles to overlook DT Jalen Carter’s off-field issues to use the No. 9 choice on him. They have perhaps the league’s most talented roster and, based purely on football considerations, can afford to take such risks. The on-field payoff could be enormous. The Eagles adhered to their roster-building mantra of focusing on the offensive and defensive lines, getting pass rusher Nolan Smith later in the first round and T Tyler Steen in the third round. The reassembly of the Georgia defense in Philadelphia continued with the larcenous fourth-round choice of CB Kelee Ringo. The trade for RB D’Andre Swift also could be useful.

Washington Commanders: B-

The Commanders certainly looked to address their needs at cornerback and along the offensive line, using their first four choices on CBs Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Jartavius Martin and then C Ricky Stromberg and G Braeden Daniels. Taking Forbes over fellow CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 16 was debatable. The Commanders passed up early opportunities to address their QB situation. Things had better work out with Sam Howell.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: C+

The Bears traded down one more spot Thursday night after dealing the No. 1 pick last month to the Panthers. Taking T Darnell Wright at No. 10 was fine. Anything that can be done to assist QB Justin Fields is welcome. Moving down to accumulate picks was a reasonable approach, given the state of the roster. But it’s debatable whether the Bears did enough with the picks they accumulated.

Detroit Lions: B-

This draft class is an excellent collection of talent and promise, although it’s worth debating whether the Lions got the most out of their early picks. Taking first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, LB Jack Campbell at No. 18 and TE Sam LaPorta so early in the second round represented questionable moves from a value perspective. But getting CB/S Brian Branch deep in the second round and QB Hendon Hooker in Round 3 offset those choices, value-wise. There certainly are prospective contributors here as the Lions make a push to become regular playoff contenders.

Green Bay Packers: B-

The Packers did well in terms of the package they extracted from the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade. They used three second-day picks to help new QB Jordan Love by landing a trio of pass-catchers, WR Jayden Reed and TEs Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. First-round pass rusher Lukas Van Ness is an excellent prospect, although it’s debatable whether taking him at No. 13 represented proper value.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

The Vikings closed out an opening-round run of four straight wide receivers by taking Jordan Addison at No. 23. That was well done, as they needed a receiving complement to Justin Jefferson. The fifth-round selection of QB Jaren Hall is intriguing, with some trade speculation about Kirk Cousins.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Is it possible to select a player who could end up being the NFL offensive rookie of the year and still have made the wrong move? The Falcons might be a test case with RB Bijan Robinson. He’s superb and could be highly productive right away. But was he worth the No. 8 pick? There are reasons running backs mostly have been devalued in today’s NFL. The productive portions of their careers generally are short, and teams can acquire good ones without devoting enormous resources to the task. The Falcons could have addressed major deficiencies elsewhere on their roster.

Carolina Panthers: B

Using the No. 1 pick, secured in last month’s trade with the Bears, on QB Bryce Young was the proper move. The questions about his stature are stale leftovers from a different, long-gone NFL. With the way offense is played around the league in today’s game, Young has the qualities to be a star. His poise and passing accuracy stand out. Now it’s up to Coach Frank Reich to make it work.

New Orleans Saints: B

Taking QB Jake Haener in the fourth round was more than justified. He is experienced and drew some pre-draft comparisons to Brock Purdy. He came off the board three rounds earlier than Purdy did last year, and that’s fine. He could give the Saints an alternative at some point if things don’t work out with newcomer Derek Carr. First-round DT Bryan Bresee has an inspiring story and could outperform his No. 29 draft slot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B-

The Buccaneers used the first draft of their post-Tom Brady era to focus on their defensive front seven and offensive line. First-round DT Calijah Kancey and second-round T Cody Mauch represented solid but unspectacular choices as part of the retooling process.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals: B+

This was a sneaky-good draft performance by the Cardinals. Getting T Paris Johnson Jr. in Round 1 and pass rusher B.J. Ojulari in Round 2 was decent. But trading down to emerge with so much additional draft capital for next year — first- and third-round choices from the Texans and a third-rounder from the Titans — was terrific.

Los Angeles Rams: C-

The “[Forget] Them Picks” days are over, and the Rams are firmly in rebuilding mode, paying the price for their Super Bowl-or-bust approach. At least they didn’t go bust and they have their Super Bowl victory to savor. The fourth-round selection of QB Stetson Bennett certainly was interesting. He is the first QB the Rams have drafted during Sean McVay’s coaching tenure, and he could be the eventual successor to Matthew Stafford.

San Francisco 49ers: C-

It’s acceptable, in theory, to use a third-round choice on a kicker — as the 49ers did with Jake Moody — when the roster is this good. But the Niners had a dearth of early picks and perhaps could not afford that luxury in this case. They did little that will make a meaningful difference as they make another championship push, hoping for the best from their injury-muddled QB situation.

Seattle Seahawks: A-

The Seahawks made four selections in the first two rounds and made them count. Their first-round haul of CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was extremely promising. Witherspoon clearly was the draft’s top cornerback. Smith-Njigba arguably was the best wideout, and he fits in seamlessly with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. It might have been nice to see Seattle address its long-term QB situation. But the need was not dire, given how Geno Smith played last season.

GiftOutline Gift Article