When the Washington Nationals took the field under cloudy skies Saturday afternoon, Patrick Corbin led them onto the grass at Nationals Park, cranked his left arm like a windmill and climbed the mound for his 112th regular season start wearing a Nats uniform. He pitched brilliantly and won a World Series in that uniform. He has stunk to high heaven in that uniform. And fairly or not, each of his starts has become something of a referendum on the six-year, $140 million contract that put him in that uniform in the first place.

So, Mike Rizzo, you’re the general manager who signed Corbin to that deal. Is it worth it because you won it all in the first year or stifling because he so frequently has given the Nats little chance to win since?

“I worry about how he’s going to pitch today and how he finishes out the deal,” Rizzo said Saturday morning, before Corbin and the Nats dropped the first game of a doubleheader to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-3. “The story hasn’t been written yet. I do know we don’t win the World Series without him. I do know that we were in competition with a bunch of other teams to get his services. We made a target. Ownership made a commitment. And we got him, and he helped us win a World Series. That’s the immediate return.”

The problem: It has been a long time since then. Yet in thinking about this contract and this player, here’s a cop-out: This isn’t an easy answer.

“I’m as confident as I’ve ever been,” Corbin said.

That makes it all the more befuddling. The Patrick Corbin who recorded the nine massive outs that bridged the gap from Max Scherzer to Daniel Hudson in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series may never appear again. But no one can take the ring Corbin earned that night no matter how many runs he gives up against the Pirates on a Saturday afternoon near the end of April. Answer: three in 5⅓ innings, a minor victory for Corbin these days.

The Corbin of 2019 — a 3.25 ERA and 1.18 walks and hits per inning pitched over 202 regular season innings — and the Corbin since present as two different pitchers. Except when you talk to Corbin.

“I don’t feel that much different,” he said.

The results have been vastly different. For more than three seasons, he hasn’t just felt like the worst starter in the majors. He has been the worst starter in the majors. Before Saturday’s outing, Corbin had the worst ERA (5.82), the highest WHIP (1.58) and the highest batting average against (.301) of the 106 starters who have logged at least 250 innings since the start of 2020.

That’s awful. What gives?

Pull up a chair.

“The covid year messed up a lot of people,” Rizzo said of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. “That sounds like excuse-making, and maybe it is. But he wasn’t the same in ’20 as he was in ’19, and even in ’21.

“I’ve said since then: His stuff in ’21 was fine. His velocity was fine. His spin rate was OK. It was in line with most of our starters’. It wasn’t an outlier. So we look at that. He had been a guy who struck out a lot of guys back in the day to he wasn’t striking out guys as much, and so more balls are put in play. And in ’21 and ’22, we played poor infield defense behind him, and that did not help him at all. You put all those things together …”

And the results are terrible. Rizzo is right about so much of the above, but one element stands out: Corbin’s inability to get hitters to swing and miss. In his best seasons — 2018 with Arizona and 2019 with the Nats — he posted swinging strike percentages of 15.6 and 14.2, respectively. In 2022 and in 2023 entering Saturday, that had dropped to 9.2 and 9.9 percent, respectively, according to FanGraphs.

This problem is particularly true on what was once Corbin’s defining weapon, his slider. In 2018 and 2019, hitters swung and missed that pitch more than half the time. The past two seasons, it’s closer to a third of the time.

“I like where the slider’s at,” Corbin said Saturday.

Still, the Pirates’ first run came when an 0-2 slider to Miguel Andujar became a single rather than a strikeout. Their second run came when Connor Joe fouled off a pair of 3-2 sinkers and turned the third one he saw into a solo homer. Maybe, in 2019, Corbin puts both of those hitters away. Instead, he had an outing that, by his recent standards, wasn’t bad. But he still allowed the Pirates to go 7 for 21 with a homer, two doubles and just two strikeouts.

So back to the contract, which runs through 2024. Does he think about it?

“No,” he said. “I feel that a player goes out there and performs, and a team who wants him will step forward. It’s not that I’m not out there trying to do my best.”

It should be noted that there are unseen elements Corbin brings to the clubhouse that have value. At this stage in the Nationals’ development, there is a place for an 11-year veteran who comports himself professionally regardless of his personal struggles.

“Whether it’s the good or the bad, he doesn’t ride the wave,” said fellow lefty MacKenzie Gore, who lived with Corbin at spring training. “He’s a good teammate. He’s unselfish. He’s a guy that’s been very successful. He could easily act entitled. And he doesn’t. He just looks out for everybody.”

The rotation that once defined this franchise no longer includes the alpha presence of Scherzer or the quiet, brooding dominance of Stephen Strasburg. Someone has to run the NCAA tournament pools. Someone has to gather the guys for an off-day dinner on the road. Someone has to show how you answer questions after starts even if your record dropped to 1-4 and your ERA is 5.74.

“He’s very even-keeled, good or bad,” righty Josiah Gray said. “As young starting pitchers, we can kind of take a lot from that. We know it’s a six-month season. We know we want to be doing this for years and years. We know we’re going to have a stretch of good or bad starts. He kind of shows us: Don’t let that cloud your picture of being able to control what you can control.”

It would be easy, through all this, for Corbin to say, “My shoulder’s barking” — anything to avoid taking the mound again.

“I talked to him a lot last year about maybe: ‘Do you want to skip a start? Do you want to be in the bullpen?’ ” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We were trying everything we can and just having conversations with him.”

The answer: a hard no.

“He wanted to go out there,” Martinez said. “He wanted to figure things out. He wanted to take the ball every five days. He wanted to show the young kids that this is part of it, and he’s going to deal with it. … Those young kids admire him because of what he did.”

The message isn’t accidental. It’s intentional.

“That’s my job,” Corbin said. “I’m here playing for these guys, for the team. Always as a starter, my goal is to make every start. It’s something I’ll continue to do till I’m done playing. … Obviously the first year here, veteran team, things went well. Last couple years, we’ve had some young guys. I just try to be available, help them, but maybe show some of these guys that that’s your job. Take the ball.”

When Martinez came to get Corbin in the sixth, with the score tied at 2 and a Pirate on second base, Corbin dutifully walked to the showers, his head down as he left the field. The fans behind the dugout, feeling charitable, stood and clapped. This is hard for Patrick Corbin and hard on the Nationals. In five days, he’ll do it again.

