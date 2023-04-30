Dillon Brooks, who taunted LeBron James, fined by NBA for skipping media

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A weekend to forget for the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was capped Sunday by a fine from the NBA and some thinly veiled criticism from Memphis management. Brooks, who made headlines earlier this month for his eagerness to “poke bears” with taunting comments directed at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was fined $25,000 by the league for subsequently skipping postgame media sessions. Brooks’s absences occurred as his Grizzlies’ playoff series against the lower-seeded Lakers took a disastrous turn.

Shortly after the NBA’s announcement, Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman indicated to reporters that Brooks had contributed to the team’s “self-created distractions” during the series and over the season.

Memphis’s season ended Friday with a 125-85 shellacking by the Lakers that gave Los Angeles a 4-2 win in their first-round matchup. Early in the series, Brooks made headlines by calling James “old” and declaring that the four-time league MVP would not earn Brooks’s respect unless James scored 40 points against the Memphis swingman’s defense.

The 38-year-old James never reached that lofty number, but he led the Lakers in scoring and made a number of key plays to help his team advance. Meanwhile, Brooks’s woeful on-court performance included a 10.5 points-per-game average, a 23.8 percentage on three-point attempts and an ejection from Game 3 after he was issued a flagrant-two foul for hitting James in the groin.

Asked Sunday at a season-concluding set of news conferences if he had any “regret” about the comments he made regarding James, Brooks said: “No. That’s who I am. I don’t regret. I’m a competitor. I compete.”

Referring to a reporter’s turn of phrase, Brooks added that he didn’t think his remarks “got LeBron ‘geeked up.’ ”

“He was back in the playoffs, it’d been a little while, so he was ready to play,” Brooks said, speaking in a subdued tone of voice. “Overall, we just got beat by a better team.”

Dillon Brooks says he doesn't regret his comments about LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/TJCnXku3Ac — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 30, 2023

The loss Friday pinned a notably dismal final note on a turbulent season for the Grizzlies. The team, known for its chest-thumping and trash-talking, saw Ja Morant suspended eight games by the league in March after he displayed a handgun in a video live stream. Before that, Morant was involved in several other off-court controversies.

On Sunday, Kleiman was asked about where Grizzlies might have to “draw the line between bravado and immaturity,” as well as about Brooks’s status, given the player’s impending free agency.

“As I said, there were definitely some self-created distractions in the series and along the way,” the general manager replied. “We are going to take a different approach, as it pertains to that, next season.”

Kleiman went on to note that “confidence is important.”

“There’s nothing wrong with some level of trash-talking, but … there’s a line there, certainly,” he added. “I don’t think that’s lost on anyone here.”

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins sounded a similar note Sunday, telling reporters, “I think the bravado and swag and the confidence is something that you’ve got to have. … But there’s definitely a line that you’ve got to toe and be mindful of. So long as it doesn’t take away from the team, at the end of the day.”

“It’s not about talking the talk and walking the walk,” Jenkins said. “You just need to walk the walk and walk the walk.”

Following those remarks, Brooks was asked in his news conference if he could adjust his behavior next season, were he to return to a Grizzlies team more intent on tamping down the bravado.

“I can operate in any environment,” he replied. “With the talking, I do that, for one, to create an advantage for myself and, two, I try to create this matchup between my opponent. And maybe sometimes it gets the best of me, and it’s too much for other people, but that’s just the way I work and operate.”

During the series, James appeared to have an exchange with Brooks before one of the games, but the four-time NBA champion was circumspect in comments to reporters.

“I don’t need to make statements,” James said after a Game 3 win in which Brooks was ejected. “I think my résumé and what I’ve done for this league speaks for itself.”

Once the first-round victory was in hand, however, James had a few more things to say. “If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR,” he wrote Saturday on Instagram.

In a tweet Saturday, James shared lyrics from a Jay-Z song in which the rapper dismisses a would-be antagonist as a “little” nuisance who is “staring at a legend.”

In its announcement Sunday, the NBA said Brooks violated rules regarding “media interview access” by not participating in “team postgame media availability” during the postseason.

Kleiman declined to comment on Brooks’s possible future with the Grizzlies, citing the six-year veteran’s upcoming free agency. When pressed to share what he could say about Brooks, Kleiman replied, “He’s a really good person. I think a lot of the storylines that have come up don’t totally get what Dillon’s like, if you sit down with him and see what he’s like as a human being.”

Brooks had complained after his Game 3 ejection that fans and the media were “making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me.”

On Sunday, he reiterated that stance when it was suggested that the “perception” of him might be obscuring his actual on-court contributions.

“Most people are scared to compete, and that’s why they get rattled or feel some type of way when I play against them, because I’m trying to compete at the highest level I can,” Brooks said. “That’s the only way that I got into this league, got into this realm of where I am now, so I’m not going to change.”

