Manchester City rides a red hot Erling Haaland to top of Premier League

Manchester City took a tenuous step toward its third Premier League title Sunday as the two-team tussle with Arsenal atop the standings took a turn. Taking the top spot for the first time since February, City was fueled by a Premier League-record tying goal from Norwegian star Erling Haaland on a third-minute penalty kick, and by another from Julian Alvaraz in the 36th minute in a 2-1 victory over Fulham. Haaland’s goal was his 50th of the season and 34th in Premier League play, tying the league mark held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole set when the Premier League consisted of 22 teams with 42 games per season, rather than the current 38.

The win gave City, which has its sights set on winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, 76 points, good for a one-point margin over Arsenal. City beat Arsenal 4-1 Wednesday, leaving them in control of the title race as they pursue their fifth English championship in six seasons. The Gunners can move back atop the standings with a victory over Chelsea on Tuesday, and have led the Premier League 247 days to City’s 14 this season. Arsenal has played one more match than City.

⬆️ A return to the summit ⛰️



🔵 Man City are back on top 🔝



🔴 Arsenal have a chance to reply when they host Chelsea on Tuesday 👀#BBCFootball #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/EVo7HADIhe — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 30, 2023

The breakdown of an unforgettable season so far for Erling Haaland 📊#BBCFootball #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/5v6j4gDBWl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 30, 2023

City was playing without Kevin de Bruyne, who “was not with the squad as he doesn’t feel good. He has some injury and could not travel,” Manager Pep Guardiola said, offering no timetable for a return to action.

City’s win, it turns out, was the least surprising finish of the day, with Liverpool taking control of its game against Tottenham Hotspur before losing that control but rallying to win its fourth match in a row. Liverpool is now unbeaten in its last six.

Liverpool seemed to be in control until the 77th minute, when Son Heung-min scored on a breakaway, going in alone to narrow the lead to one goal and putting Liverpool in panic mode. In the third minute of stoppage time, Tottenham stormed back with a goal by Richarlison to tie the score at 3-3. Tottenham had earlier chances, too, with Son twice hitting the goal posts and a third bid thudding off.

Jurgen Klopp really pulled a hammy while celebrating in front of the fourth official 😅 pic.twitter.com/fyTGa0whOk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 30, 2023

But Liverpool wasn’t finished, with Diogo Jota scoring at 90+4, setting off the Anfield crowd and leaving manager Jurgen Klopp grabbing his hamstring and limping off after an exuberant celebration of a wild finish.

With 56 points, Liverpool remains fifth in the Premier League, two points ahead of Tottenham and Aston Villa after the match that left Tottenham’s interim manager Ryan Mason “devastated.” It wasn’t all bad for Tottenham though: striker Harry Kane made it 3-1 in the 39th minute, tying Wayne Rooney for the second-most goals all-time (208) in Premier League history.

“The reality is the team that created the most chances lost the game. We were the better team by an absolute country mile. To gift a team like Liverpool four goals makes it difficult. It’s tough to put it into words, absolutely gutted,” Mason told Sky Sports (via the BBC).”You have to realize and understand the Premier League and what it brings to the table every game.”

Harry Kane ties Wayne Rooney for the second most goals all-time in Premier League history with 208 goals.



📺: @USANetwork | #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/MiU2yfmGKh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 30, 2023

