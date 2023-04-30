Josiah Gray finishes April with a flourish as Nats avoid a series sweep

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josiah Gray blew a four-seam fastball past Pittsburgh’s Connor Joe for his sixth and final strikeout Sunday afternoon. The Washington Nationals right-hander hopped off the mound and smacked his throwing hand in his glove as he neared the dugout steps. Then he high-fived catcher Keibert Ruiz before heading down to greet the rest of his teammates.

Gray had every right to be pumped up. Not just because of his six-inning, one-run outing in the Nationals’ 7-2 win at Nationals Park. Not just because he held down the Pirates despite struggling with his command at times. But certainly because he wrapped up April with a 2.67 ERA as he continued to build on a solid start to his season.

“I think in anything — especially pitching — it’s just about consistency,” he said. “So I’m just showing myself I can be consistent over the course of a month. But now it’s next month. Now it’s May. Now it’s what can I do the rest of the five months that we have ahead of us. ... I’m happy that April was a successful month, but I don’t want to just call it a season just because April was good.”

The uplifting image to end April came in stark contrast to how Gray looked as he walked off the field following his first start of the season April 1. Gray entered that one with confidence following a strong spring training that featured mechanical adjustments and an improved repertoire. But then he gave up back-to-back homers to the first two Atlanta Braves he faced and scuffled through five innings, allowing five runs.

Every start since, Gray has been in rhythm. He allowed two runs or fewer in each of them but didn’t get much — or, at times, any — support.

On Sunday, following a rain delay of 2 hours 26 minutes, Gray struck out two Pirates with his slider in the first inning. Then Washington jumped to an early lead.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run double in the first. Luis García had a two-run single in the second before Joey Meneses — who finished 4 for 5 — added an RBI single that made it 5-0. All three of those hits came with two outs — and then Victor Robles added a two-run double in the third.

That was more than enough for Gray. In the third, he got into trouble with two outs, allowing an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds. Gray walked the next two hitters to load the bases, missing arm-side with his fastball and slider. But he limited the damage by getting a groundout.

“To be able to bear down was definitely promising, to show myself that I could do that,” Gray said. “Adversity is going to hit again this year. So if I can keep a mental reminder of these sort of outings, it’ll help guide me through these sort of outings in the future.”

Gray retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced over the next three innings, with Reynolds’s fifth-inning double the lone miscue. Gray threw 15 pitches in the fourth inning, eight in the fifth and 16 in the sixth, saving the bullpen the day after the Pirates swept a doubleheader. This outing might not have been his finest performance, but he took another significant step during a promising start to 2023.

“He’s understanding who he is and what he wants to do,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “The fact that he could go out there and say, ‘Okay, I got to make some adjustments,’ was awesome today.”

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ win:

Banda departs

Before the game, the Nationals designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment and recalled righty Andrés Machado from Class AAA Rochester.

Machado, 30, had a 3.34 ERA in 51 appearances for Washington last season. He didn’t allow an earned run in his final 17 appearances. But the Nationals designated him for assignment in the offseason to clear 40-man roster space for outfielder Corey Dickerson.

Machado said he worked on commanding all of his pitches while with Rochester but especially his slider. On Sunday, he relieved Gray and pitched two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out one.

Martinez said in spring training that, ideally, he wants two left-handed relievers, but his options to begin the season were limited. With Sean Doolittle rehabbing from elbow surgery, Banda competed with Matt Cronin and Jose Ferrer at spring training. Cronin made 34 appearances at Class AAA last season, and Ferrer had never pitched above Class AA, so Banda had a leg up based on his major league experience.

But the 29-year-old, who pitched for Pittsburgh, Toronto and the New York Yankees last year, posted a 6.43 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Nationals. He didn’t fare well against left-handed hitters, who went 5 for 12 against him, and he struggled with his command.

