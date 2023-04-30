Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 NFL draft was billed as having the potential to be one of the most unpredictable ever. That may have actually been true this year. The Houston Texans picked two of the first three players. Two running backs went in the first dozen picks. Will Levis sat in the green room for the entirety of Round 1. A lot happened beyond those headlines, and here is what to know.

The Lions missed a big opportunity. Detroit finished last season on an 8-2 run and entered the draft with the sixth and 18th picks. It left Day 1 with a running back and a middle linebacker, it took a 25-year-old developmental quarterback on Day 2, and it willfully improved the NFC team it’ll have to unseat on Day 3. The Lions still may contend in the NFC, but their draft weekend looks like a disappointment.

On Thursday, the Lions traded down from sixth to 12th and took running back Jahmyr Gibbs, an excellent prospect at a position unworthy of such a high pick. They took linebacker Jack Campbell at 18, another reach based on position alone. Gibbs and Campbell could be excellent, but the Lions put a hard ceiling on the return they will receive from two highly valuable assets.

They took quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round, a choice made with an eye on the future; Jared Goff has no guaranteed money on his contract after this season. Hooker provides a potential future but one with limited upside, taken at the expense of adding to this year’s team. Hooker is only three years younger than Goff. He’s smart and throws a pretty deep ball, but he lacks dynamic athleticism and elite traits.

With Gibbs in the fold, the Lions traded expendable running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. Swift is entering the final year of his deal, but the Lions could have found a better solution than helping a team they may have to surmount in the NFC playoffs.

The AFC South is undergoing a full reset. The worst division in football at least became more interesting. The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the favorite to repeat as division champions, but the rest of the division established a pathway to compete in the loaded AFC, where winning without a franchise quarterback is like bringing a spork to a gunfight. Now Trevor Lawrence has competition.

The Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans drafted quarterbacks, with C.J. Stroud (picked second) and Anthony Richardson (fourth) ticketed as franchise saviors in Houston and Indianapolis. The Titans waited until the early second round to trade up and draft Will Levis, who slid after many experts had predicted he could be a top-10 pick. Levis figures to sit behind Ryan Tannehill, whose age and contract put him on a short leash.

The Titans have a new general manager, Ran Carthon, and the Texans and Colts have new coaches. The Jaguars showed last year how a young quarterback and a leadership change can transform a franchise. The turnarounds elsewhere in the division will take longer, but they have at least begun. The Colts are no longer wish-casting with has-been passers, and the Texans are no longer pretending Davis Mills is more than a highly qualified backup.

The Eagles increased their separation from the rest of the NFC. Howie Roseman might be the best general manager in the NFL, and sometimes smart team-building means doing the most obvious thing. The 2021 Georgia defense might have been the best of all time and won the first of two consecutive national titles, a pretty good sign it had some good players. The Eagles have drafted five of them. It doesn’t have to be hard.

The defending NFC champions had acquired the 10th pick as part of a swap with New Orleans last year, and they it used to move up and take Jalen Carter with the ninth pick. Carter comes with off-field concerns, but the Eagles are built to take the risk because of their talent and supportive infrastructure. Having a deep roster and a sound franchise allowed them to get deeper and more sound.

At pick No. 30, the Eagles waited as wickedly fast defensive end Nolan Smith — Carter’s Georgia teammate — fell to them. They acted decisively early in the fourth round, trading a 2024 third-rounder to move up and take Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. The trio joined 2022 draftees Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in Athens North.

The Eagles made another Day 3 move in trading for Swift, who will help replace Miles Sanders and adds a pass-catching element out of the backfield.

While the Eagles upgraded a Super Bowl roster, the San Francisco 49ers took a kicker in the third round. The Seahawks came away from the first round with cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, players who should make immediate impacts. For the most part, though, the Eagles ran circles around their primary conference rivals on draft weekend.

The Packers are building a young offense around their young quarterback. Green Bay has taken a quality-through-quality approach to providing Jordan Love receiving options in his first season as Aaron Rodgers’s replacement. They came into the draft with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, both rookies last year, atop their wide receiver depth chart. Then they got even younger on Day 2.

The Packers took speedy tight end Luke Musgrave with the second-round pick they received from the Jets for Rodgers. They used another second-rounder on Michigan State’s Jayden Reed, a versatile wideout who adds value as a punt returner. They added tight end Tucker Kraft, raw but highly promising, in the third round. In the fifth round they took wideout Dontayvion Wicks, one of the best big-play receivers in college football the past two years at Virginia. If even some of those receivers hit, the Packers will have a youthful — and cheap — offense. “That’s a little bit of the idea,” GM Brian Gutekunst said as a news conference. “I think it’s important for those guys to grow together.”

The Packers have one of the clearest draft strategies in the NFL. With the exception of Love in 2020 — a controversial choice, in case you didn’t know — they have taken a defensive player with their first pick every year since 2012. Last year, they went defense with two first-round picks. But they’ve also used a second-round pick on an offensive player in five straight drafts. If they grow up fast, the Packers will be a sleeper in a weak conference.

Bryce Young is walking into a good situation. A quarterback’s circumstances often determine his success as much as his talent. Young, the first pick, appears to have landed in a spot where he’ll have a strong chance to fulfill his potential.

Having won seven games last season before trading up, the Carolina Panthers do not have the typically bereft roster of a team picking first. Their defense, loaded with recent high draft picks, turned into one of the NFL’s best late in the season. Young will not feel pressured to win games by himself.

Even after parting with No. 1 receiver DJ Moore in the trade that landed them the top pick, the Panthers have surrounded Young with quality skill players. In free agency, Carolina added Sanders, veteran receivers DJ Chark and Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst. They used their second-round pick on Mississippi wideout Jonathan Mingo, pairing a quarterback drafted No. 1 with a big, physical wideout drafted early in the second round — much like the Bengals did with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. The Panthers still have their second-round receiver from 2021, Terrace Marshall Jr., who emerged late last season. Tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth pick of last year’s draft, provides bedrock along an offensive line that Pro Football Focus rated last season as the 10th-best pass blocking unit.

Coach Frank Reich has proved his ability to develop young quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown comes from the Los Angeles Rams and will bring parts of Sean McVay’s philosophy. Josh McCown is in his first season as an NFL assistant, but he has essentially served as a quarterbacks coach for more than a decade as one of the most well-respected backups in the league. None of that can protect Young from the inevitable punishment that his slight frame will take. But the Panthers have built a strong support system for the quarterback they hope will turn around their franchise.

We’re still talking about positional value. Discussions about running back value have long grown tiresome, but the Atlanta Falcons and Lions made them unavoidable by taking Bijan Robison and Gibbs with the eighth and 12th picks. They may be good players, but those were bad decisions.

The Falcons and Lions insisted Robinson and Gibbs aren’t typical running backs because they can be used often in the passing game. Well, yeah, a lot of running backs catch passes. The NFL still pays them less than players at any other position, and they are still prone to injury and can be replaced with relative ease. The Falcons should know that better than anyone; they drafted Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round last year, and he rushed for 1,035 yards.

The ability to exercise a fifth-year option is baked into the value of a first-round pick. For running backs, that value disappears. A typical running back is near the end of his prime by his fifth season, if he hasn’t been diminished by injury. And the salary in that fifth-year option pays players at the top of the salary scale at the position. It’s a guaranteed loss of surplus value.

The Falcons and Lions weren’t the only teams to disregard the importance of position. The Texans made the boldest move of the draft when they moved from 12th to third to take pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. Though he may have been the safest pick of the draft, the Texans sacrificed the 33rd pick, their 2024 first-rounder — which could be in the top five — and a 2024 third-rounder. That’s too much to give up for any non-quarterback.

Studies have shown that the differences between teams’ abilities to identify talent in the draft is negligible, almost to the point of being nonexistent. The way to differentiate is to allocate resources soundly: taking premium positions with premium picks, not reaching for players who could available at later picks, and acquiring extra picks when possible to increase the odds one will turn into a good player. Some teams aren’t even trying to gain that edge.

The NFL bet on a pedigree. In a reflection of how stratified college football has become and how the transfer portal has allowed top talent to move into the biggest programs, the NFL marginalized players from outside the Power Five.

No player from outside the Power Five was picked until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch at No. 48. The only other non-Power Five player taken in the first two rounds was SMU wideout Rashee Rice, selected 55th by the Chiefs. Thirty-one of the 102 picks — nearly a full third — in the first three rounds came from the SEC.

Teams threw a lot of darts at the Day 3 quarterback board. Overlooked, undersized quarterbacks with a boatload of college experience became a commodity after Brock Purdy, the last player drafted in 2022, led the 49ers to the NFC title game. Jake Haener (Saints), Stetson Bennett (Rams), Aidan O’Connell (Raiders), Clayton Tune (Cardinals), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Browns), Jaren Hall (Vikings) and Sean Clifford (Packers) were taken in the fourth and fifth rounds, bringing the number of quarterbacks taken in the first five rounds to a record-tying 12.

The most interesting pairing of passer and team is Bennett and the Rams. Los Angeles had no quarterbacks on the roster behind Matthew Stafford, whose age and injury history may limit his future. Bennett is old at 25, but he won consecutive national championships at Georgia and has more arm strength and athleticism than he’s given credit for, plus the moxie required to go from junior college to walk-on to Georgia legend. Most likely, his ceiling is high-level backup. But he has surprised and excelled when cast as a backup before.

Charlie Jones is going to make beautiful music with Joe Burrow. If there’s a random mid-round pick to remember, it’s the Bengals’ fourth-round wide receiver out of Purdue. Jones was insanely productive last season. He is a clinical route-runner who can line up at any position and catches everything. He’ll be the rare rookie who can see the game like and think along with Burrow. It’s a fool’s errand to predict which picks will work and which will fizzle, especially at that stage. But Jones is a great bet.

