Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter drowns in family pool

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died Sunday in a drowning incident at his home. After Tampa police responded Sunday morning to a call that a child had fallen into a swimming pool, they took Arrayah Barrett to a hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement, police said that while an investigation is ongoing, the death “is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

The Buccaneers said in a statement that the “tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, [his wife] Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the team said. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Man please pray for the Barrett family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/xsRMC0XbRL — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 1, 2023

Barrett, 30, and his wife have three older children, two boys and a girl. Arrayah had just turned two earlier in April. She was born approximately two months after Barrett helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

Advertisement

Barrett also won a Super Bowl following the 2015 season with the Denver Broncos. A rookie that season, he was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. Over eight seasons, Barrett has 348 tackles and 54.5 sacks, including 19.5 in the 2019 season, leading the NFL and setting a record for an undrafted player. He has twice earned Pro Bowl honors.

A Baltimore native, Barrett spent his first two years of high school there before heading to Nebraska to complete his preps career at a private boarding school. While in Nebraska, he met Jordanna, married her at 19 (per the Athletic) and, within three years, they had their first three children. Barrett began his college career at the University of Nebraska Omaha, which discontinued its football program after his freshman year, at which point he transferred to Colorado State.

News of Arrayah’s death sent stunned ripples through the NFL world. Free agent running back Leonard Fournette, a recent teammate of Barrett’s in Tampa Bay, was among those who took to social media to express their sadness and support.

“In this game all we take away is the Money, Memories, and friendships,” Fournette tweeted. “Shaq I love you brother praying for you one of the best guys I’ve ever met God send your hands over his family at this time.”

GiftOutline Gift Article