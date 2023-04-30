No. 3 Virginia men’s lacrosse beats No. 1 Notre Dame to cap regular season

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Late in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon, with the outcome of a men’s lacrosse matchup against top-ranked Notre Dame still in the balance, Virginia’s Thomas McConvey collected a pass from Jeff Conner with barely any room to maneuver, just steps from the crease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McConvey somehow managed to carve out enough space for a twisting underhanded strike that all but sealed a 12-8 triumph for the third-ranked Cavaliers, who also got a career-high 19 saves from Matthew Nunes and Xander Dickson’s game-high four goals at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (11-3, 4-2 ACC) overcame 17 turnovers to win its third in a row to close the regular season. The Cavaliers have won six straight in the series, including a 15-10 victory over the Fighting Irish (9-2, 3-2) on March 25 in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 then as well.

“It was really special,” said McConvey, a graduate transfer from Vermont who had three goals. “We wanted this one for sure. Hopefully we get another game here at Klöckner in the first round [of the NCAA tournament], but you never know.”

After trailing 6-5 early in the third quarter, the Cavaliers went ahead to stay thanks to four straight goals. The second of those, from Grayson Sallade, gave Virginia a 7-6 edge with 8:32 left in the period.

The flurry came soon after Virginia’s Noah Chizmar absorbed a crushing blow. The sophomore was slow to rise to his feet and spent considerable time on the bench with the training staff. He returned and scored a fourth-quarter goal that gave Virginia a 12-7 lead with 4:56 to go.

Earlier in the quarter, Evan Zinn scored off a pass from Nunes, who stopped Notre Dame’s Chris Kavanagh after he was left uncovered. Following the stop, Nunes pounded his chest and gestured toward the Cavaliers’ bench.

“I think right before halftime going into the locker room it was getting really chippy out here, and the refs were kind of trying to separate it,” Dickson said. “So we went into the locker room knowing it was going to be a fistfight, it was going to be a brawl, which I think bodes well for us.”

The first half ended in a 4-4 tie when the Fighting Irish scored while a man up with 13 seconds left courtesy of Jake Taylor’s second goal of the game. Jeffery Ricciardelli assisted on the play after officials assessed a slashing penalty to the Cavaliers’ Cole Kastner.

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Record matched

Dickson has 56 goals, which equals the Cavaliers’ single-season record set by Doug Knight in 1996. The senior matched Knight’s mark while playing one fewer game.

The most unlikely goal for Dickson on Sunday came late in the third quarter, when he ran behind the cage and shot from a nearly impossible angle to the right of goalie Liam Entenmann. The ball somehow sneaked into the back of the goal on the high side.

Dickson had an opportunity to break the tie with Knight in the closing minutes but missed a bounce shot at the crease.

“I guess that would have been the goal to go over, but I was just too tired to bear that one,” Dickson said with a laugh. “... Hopefully next game I can get it.”

Honoring 2003 champs

During halftime, Virginia celebrated the 20th anniversary of its third national championship with members from that team and their families as well as former coach Dom Starsia introduced at midfield. The Cavaliers went 15-2 that season and beat top-ranked Johns Hopkins, 9-7, in the NCAA final.

That season, goalie Tillman Johnson was named the NCAA tournament’s most outstanding player, and Chris Rotellli became the first player in program history to win the Tewaaraton Award, the top individual honor in college lacrosse.

