Stephen Curry’s Game 7 record sends Warriors into showdown with Lakers

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings spent the past two weeks pushing the Golden State Warriors to the limit, threatening to dethrone the defending champions by beating them at the same high-paced, shooting-heavy game they used to build their dynasty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Warriors — older, wiser and a touch slower than they were in their early years — finally put away their fearless challengers Sunday, leaning on craft, force and a record-setting Stephen Curry scoring outburst to silence the cowbells and claim a 120-100 victory in Game 7 at Golden 1 Center.

For Curry, the superstar most responsible for turning the NBA game outside-in over the past decade, this series finale was an opportunity to showcase his outside shooting and his well-honed interior game. The two-time MVP’s 50 points set the NBA’s Game 7 scoring record, surpassing Kevin Durant’s 48 points for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

This was a tour de force, even by Curry’s high standards. On four occasions he successfully deployed high-arcing scoop shots, punishing Sacramento’s defense when it overcommitted to the threat posed by his jumper. When the Kings switched big men on to him, Curry deked past the slower-footed defenders to coast in for layups. Finally, with Sacramento on its heels and wavering at the end of a series that was a classic, Curry blew open the game from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter; he finished 7 for 18 from three-point range.

The teams entered the finale with just five points separating their cumulative scores over the first six contests — never mind that Golden State had won four of the past eight NBA titles and Sacramento hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2006. True to that nip-and-tuck form, both teams struggled to take control in the first half Sunday.

Sacramento raced to an early lead, as it had in its Game 6 blowout in San Francisco, but Golden State quickly steadied itself this time, leaning hard on Curry, who had 20 points at halftime. The Kings were up 58-56, but neither team had led by more than six.

With the Warriors’ title defense hanging by a thread, Coach Steve Kerr reinserted Draymond Green to his starting lineup for the first time since Game 2, returning to the quintet that won the 2022 championship. That move, which prioritized Golden State’s collective experience over Jordan Poole’s scoring ability, proved to be a successful counter to Sacramento’s smaller lineups, which found so much success in Game 6.

“These guys are champions,” Kerr said. “These guys know the deal. They’ve been through everything.”

Kevon Looney, Golden State’s workhorse center, battled away inside, posting 11 points and 21 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, while Green (eight points, six rebounds, eight assists) served as a distributor on cuts and screens. Klay Thompson shot 1 for 10 in the first half and even wedged a three-pointer between the backboard and the rim after halftime, but he connected on a critical four-point play that pushed Golden State’s lead to 10 at the end of the decisive third quarter.

Sacramento’s top-ranked offense, so electric for much of this series, screeched to a halt in the second half, crumbling into a pile of missed shots and turnovers. De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk struggled to find driving lanes as the guards combined for 30 points on 33 shots. Starting wings Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter fizzled as Sacramento’s hopes of advancing to the second round for the first time since 2004 went unfulfilled.

The Warriors’ series win — their 19th straight against Western Conference opponents under Kerr — sets up a second-round showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry’s Warriors beat LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in three of their four Finals meetings from 2015 to 2018.

Curry will welcome James to Chase Center for Game 1 on Tuesday as each star moves one step closer to his fifth championship.

