Baseball Top 10: Undefeated and hungry St. John’s surges to No. 1

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time since 2014, St. John’s entered a season without the title of “defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions.” Yes, the Cadets have always had one of the most talented rosters in the D.C. area and a discipline to treat every game as if it is their last. But this season, perhaps, is where their hunger has rumbled most. The Cadets have played anything but a cupcake schedule. Still, they have outscored opponents 233-31, and, for the first time since at least 2014, are unbeaten after 25 games.

Only once has St. John’s truly been tested, tying Archbishop Spalding, 1-1, during a late-April matchup. The Cavaliers, powerhouses in their own right, sit one spot behind the Cadets in the rankings, followed by Lake Braddock, the 2019 Virginia Class 6 state champions who remain unbeaten heading into May. Gonzaga, the top challenger to St. John’s in a loaded WCAC, resides at No. 8.

Advertisement

Sherwood, led by a talented crop of seniors, is the top Maryland public school, looking to three-peat as state champions, though a reloaded Severna Park team is not far between. Georgetown Prep and St. Albans lead a competitive Interstate Athletic Conference, while Colgan and Madison seem primed to challenge Lake Braddock in Northern Virginia.

The undefeated Cadets boast one of the loudest dugouts in the D.C. area — with the requisite talent to back up the bark.

2. Archbishop Spalding (17-4-1) LR: 6

Unbeaten against teams from The Post’s coverage area, the Cavaliers have a tougher Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association “A” conference schedule this year.

3. Lake Braddock (18-0) LR: Not ranked

The last remaining public school without a loss has outscored its opponents 157-57.

Advertisement

4. Georgetown Prep (19-7) LR: 1

The Little Hoyas’ rigorous schedule should prepare them for the IAC playoffs.

5. Sherwood (14-1) LR: 2

The Warriors’ quest for a three-peat has gone swimmingly, with impressive wins over Churchill and Archbishop Curley.

6. St. Albans (21-6) LR: NR

The rising IAC power has defeated Georgetown Prep, Colgan and Madison.

7. Colgan (15-1) LR: 8

One of the best teams at reaching base -- and then stealing the next bag — the Sharks boast the best record among Northern Virginia’s public schools over the past three seasons.

8. Gonzaga (15-6) LR: NR

A deep pitching staff and stellar defense has lifted the Eagles through a grueling WCAC slate.

9. Madison (13-2) LR: 10

Behind mighty Bryce Eldridge and an uber-talented roster, Coach Pudge Gjormand’s Warhawks are undefeated against public schools.

10. Severna Park (15-2) LR: NR

The Falcons are again the team to beat in Anne Arundel County.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Freedom (South Riding), Hayfield, Patuxent, Paul VI

GiftOutline Gift Article