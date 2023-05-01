Boys’ lacrosse Top 10: Georgetown Prep wins 10 straight, moves to No. 1

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the time of The Washington Post’s initial rankings, St. Mary’s (Annapolis) had recently knocked off Georgetown Prep in a back-and-forth, 17-13 battle. The Little Hoyas have dropped just one game since, an 11-10 overtime loss against Haverford (Pa.), which is ranked in the top 10 in several national polls.

Prep, last year’s Interstate Athletic Conference runner-up, has outscored its opponents 137-49 during its current 10-game win streak, recently earning dominant wins over Interstate Athletic Conference foes St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Landon, St. Albans and Episcopal. The Little Hoyas, who face Bullis in a rematch of the 2022 title game on Tuesday, hold the top spot in our midseason rankings.

St. John’s, which pulled out an 11-10 win at No. 3 Gonzaga on Friday, is ranked No. 2 as it looks to defend its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. The Cadets have won 11 of their last 12 games, the lone blemish being a 10-8 loss to St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), the No. 1 team in the country in multiple national polls.

1. Georgetown Prep (13-2) Last ranked: 3

The Little Hoyas’ two losses are the only times they allowed more than 10 goals.

2. St. John’s (12-3) LR: 1

The Cadets, who have won their last five games, are unbeaten in the area.

3. Gonzaga (11-5) LR: 7

The Eagles have dropped just two WCAC games, one-goal losses to St. John’s and Paul VI.

4. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (11-4) LR: 2

After winning their first seven games, the Saints have lost by at least two goals to Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association “A” rivals Loyola Blakefield, McDonogh and Calvert Hall.

5. Paul VI (13-4) LR: 6

Since starting the season with losses to Loyola Blakefield and St. Mary’s (Annapolis), the Panthers have won 13 of their last 15 games.

6. Bullis (13-5) LR: 4

Since dropping a 10-9 heartbreaker to St. John’s on April 18, the Bulldogs have knocked off Episcopal and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes.

7. Severn School (12-4) LR: 8

The Admirals, led by 21 seniors, are a contender in the MIAA.

8. Broadneck (12-0) LR: Not ranked

The Bruins are undefeated, most recently beating Severna Park, 9-6, on Friday.

9. Landon (10-5) LR: 9

Since their 12-4 loss to No. 1 Prep on April 14, the Bears have beaten Madison, Severna Park and St. Albans.

10. Episcopal (13-3) LR: NR

The Maroon has won 10 of its last 12 games.

On the bubble: Churchill, DeMatha, Madison, Severna Park, Spalding, St. Albans, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, Yorktown

