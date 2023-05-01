Boys’ soccer Top 10: Unblemished Osbourn leads the way as postseason approaches

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Playoff soccer is right around the corner, and in Northern Virginia there is only one team with a perfect record: the Osbourn Eagles. Coach Brandon Calandra’s group is off to a pristine 12-0 start, pounding opponents across Prince William County as it looks to build on last spring’s breakout campaign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Across Classes 4, 5 and 6, teams such as Riverside, McLean, Independence and others are sure to also be strong contenders in the state title race.

District tournaments start in mid-May. After the region play, state quarterfinals begin June 6. Semifinals are June 9, followed by a full slate of championships the next day.

1. Osbourn (12-0-0) Last ranked: 3

The Eagles have been superb this spring, winning nine of 12 matches by two goals or more.

2. McLean (9-1-0) LR: 10

The Highlanders built on last year’s postseason run by opening the season with an eight-game winning streak.

3. Independence (10-1-0) LR: NR

The Tigers started the season red-hot, winning their first 10 games before a loss to Riverside last week.

4. Riverside (10-1-1) LR: 4

The Rams avenged their only loss of the season last week, beating Independence, 3-0.

5. Tuscarora (8-0-2) LR: NR

The Huskies’ wins this season include impressive results against Briar Woods and Meridian.

6. Herndon (7-1-2) LR: NR

The Hornets have held their own with some of the biggest names in the area recently, defeating McLean and drawing with Yorktown.

7. Hayfield (7-1-2) LR: NR

The Hawks’ only loss this season came in late March against Yorktown.

8. Loudoun County (8-1-1) LR: NR

The Captains have shown vast improvement from last season, keeping themselves in the mix in a talent-packed Loudoun County.

9. Park View (7-1-3) LR: NR

Always a tough team to beat in Loudoun County, the Patriots’ only weakness this year has been a few low-scoring draws.

10. Briar Woods (9-3-0) LR: 8

All three of the Falcons’ losses this spring have come against ranked opponents.

On the bubble: Langley, Washington-Liberty, Westfield, Yorktown

