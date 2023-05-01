Boys’ soccer Top 10: Unblemished Osbourn leads the way as postseason approaches

Playoff soccer is right around the corner, and in Northern Virginia there is only one team with a perfect record: the Osbourn Eagles.
District tournaments start in mid-May. After the region play, state quarterfinals begin June 6. Semifinals are June 9, followed by a full slate of championships the next day.
1. Osbourn (12-0-0) Last ranked: 3
The Eagles have been superb this spring, winning nine of 12 matches by two goals or more.
2. McLean (9-1-0) LR: 10
The Highlanders built on last year’s postseason run by opening the season with an eight-game winning streak.
3. Independence (10-1-0) LR: NR
The Tigers started the season red-hot, winning their first 10 games before a loss to Riverside last week.
4. Riverside (10-1-1) LR: 4
The Rams avenged their only loss of the season last week, beating Independence, 3-0.
5. Tuscarora (8-0-2) LR: NR
The Huskies’ wins this season include impressive results against Briar Woods and Meridian.
6. Herndon (7-1-2) LR: NR
The Hornets have held their own with some of the biggest names in the area recently, defeating McLean and drawing with Yorktown.
7. Hayfield (7-1-2) LR: NR
The Hawks’ only loss this season came in late March against Yorktown.
8. Loudoun County (8-1-1) LR: NR
The Captains have shown vast improvement from last season, keeping themselves in the mix in a talent-packed Loudoun County.
9. Park View (7-1-3) LR: NR
Always a tough team to beat in Loudoun County, the Patriots’ only weakness this year has been a few low-scoring draws.
10. Briar Woods (9-3-0) LR: 8
All three of the Falcons’ losses this spring have come against ranked opponents.
On the bubble: Langley, Washington-Liberty, Westfield, Yorktown