College baseball player struck by stray bullet during game

“The incident started as a disturbance [at a house near the park] that [led] to two men shooting at each other in front of the house,” Texarkana police wrote on Facebook . “One of those errant rounds traveled about 400 yards and struck the innocent victim at the ballfield.”

Texarkana police initially made three arrests and were looking for two other men in connection with an alleged exchange of gunfire, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Yankeengea Smith, 49, Nathan Moore, 19, and Marcell Beaver, 19, were arrested, and Demarco Banks, 20, later turned himself in to police. Banks, who police say they believe is one of the shooters in the incident, was charged with deadly conduct. Kamauri Butler, 17, remained wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault as of Monday morning. Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and ecstasy). Moore and Beaver were charged with possession of marijuana, and Moore faced an additional charge of tampering with evidence.