Cubs handle Nationals in series opener as MacKenzie Gore labors

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This was not how the Washington Nationals expected MacKenzie Gore to struggle. Sure, he sprayed some fastballs, putting him behind in counts he could have commanded with, well, better command at Nationals Park. But more than anything, the Chicago Cubs beat Gore by making it hard to throw the ball past them.

In his previous outing, a 10-strikeout gem against the New York Mets, Gore barely allowed any contact. In Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Cubs, he seemed stuck in one long count, laboring from his first pitch.

Outside of an 11-pitch second inning, the Cubs made everything difficult. Cody Bellinger extended the first with a two-out, two-strike single to left, which led to Seiya Suzuki’s RBI single to right-center, which led to Trey Mancini’s RBI double off the center field wall, just beyond the leap of Victor Robles. When Gore walked to the dugout, he had thrown 33 pitches to record three outs. When he was hooked with none down in the fifth, he had thrown 102, one shy of his season high, to record 12.

The Nationals (10-18) never generated much against Cubs starter Drew Smyly, who yielded a solo homer to Lane Thomas, three hits to Dominic Smith and a pair to Luis García. He otherwise kept Washington in check over seven innings and 84 pitches, a total Gore passed in the fourth.

Advertisement

Entering the week, Gore ranked ninth in the majors in CSW percentage, a stat developed by Pitcher List that measures the rate at which a pitcher generates whiffs and called strikes. At 32.9 percent, considered well above average, Gore was behind Spencer Strider, Jacob deGrom and Clayton Kershaw, among others, and right in front of Shohei Ohtani. That’s impressive company no matter the sample size.

And to that end, one game doesn’t erase what the 24-year-old Gore has shown to this point. It just may raise more red flags for a pitcher who dominated for nine starts before falling off last year. He eventually landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Report after report suggested his mechanics were out of whack. Once he arrived in Washington as part of the package for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the Nationals shut him down for the season, playing it cautious with the rookie.

Gore had a few bumps in April, too, but ended the month with a 3.00 ERA in 27 innings. That jumped to 3.77 on Monday, a product of how quickly numbers change early on. His CSW percentage against the Cubs was just 23 percent. They kept fouling off his four-seam fastball. In turn, his secondary pitchers were less effective.

Advertisement

While Gore warmed for the fifth, reliever Mason Thompson lingered near the bullpen mound. Then when Danby Swanson rocked a two-run homer to left-center, then Gore walked Bellinger on eight pitches, the bullpen door swung open and Thompson jogged in. The Nationals had needed more length following a bruising weekend for their staff.

Ahead of the series opener, they placed righty Chad Kuhl on the injured list and brought Cory Abbott up from Class AAA Rochester. Kuhl, 30, is dealing with right foot metatarsalgia after striding into a hole dug on the mound by Pittsburgh Pirates starter Vince Velasquez in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday. He described it as a sprained big toe. But even before Kuhl hit the shelf, the Nationals needed a starter for Wednesday because of the doubleheader.

Abbott was technically available out of the bullpen Monday. The way Manager Dave Martinez viewed it, Abbott, who threw 91 pitches and struck out 12 for Rochester on Friday, could enter in a pinch — or maybe pitch Tuesday if Trevor Williams is hooked early. The best case, though, was for Gore to have a deep outing, limit the bullpen’s innings and keep Abbott as a surefire option for the spot start.

Instead, Abbott was part of a three-reliever effort Monday, covering six outs and yielding a solo homer to Ian Happ in the ninth. Thompson, the club’s best reliever to date, cleaned up for Gore in the fifth by retiring all three batters he faced. Thaddeus Ward, one of their long men, worked a scoreless sixth and seventh. Then Abbott had the eighth and ninth, further complicating the upcoming pitching plans.

GiftOutline Gift Article