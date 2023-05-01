Girls’ lacrosse Top 10: Glenelg Country vaults to top as playoffs near

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The girls’ lacrosse season moves quickly. These rankings come with the regular season waning for many private school teams. The Independent School League, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Interscholastic Athletics Association of Maryland will each finish up their conference tournaments within the next two weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The season to date has not presented many big surprises — eight of the 10 teams featured in the preseason Top 10 remain. There is shuffling within the order and near the bottom of the list.

Glenelg Country and Spalding, two teams vying for supremacy in the ruthless IAAM, lead the way. The Post will update its rankings again at the conclusion of the season.

1. Glenelg Country (12-3) Last ranked: 4

The Dragons responded to an eight-goal loss to St. Paul’s by stomping St. Mary’s, 18-2.

2. Spalding (11-4) LR: 1

The Cavaliers lost their head-to-head matchup against Glenelg Country, 13-11, on April 11.

3. Good Counsel (13-5) LR: 2

The Falcons are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WCAC tournament as they look to repeat as champions.

4. Glenelg (11-2) LR: 5

The Gladiators are on a five-game winning streak that started with a victory over county rival and defending Maryland 3A state champion Marriotts Ridge.

5. Oakton (12-0) LR: Not ranked

The case for the Cougars is simple: They have yet to lose despite playing in a competitive classification.

6. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (12-6) LR: 8

An overtime win over Stone Ridge showed that a freshman-heavy Saints squad could repeat as ISL champions.

7. Stone Ridge (14-5) LR: 3

The Gators had won 10 of 11 games before the loss to the Saints, their only ISL defeat.

8. St, John’s (11-4) LR: NR

The Cadets enter the WCAC tournament as the No. 2 seed and are coming off a one-goal win over Visitation.

9. Severna Park (9-3) LR: Bubble

The Falcons took down Broadneck, 8-7, on Friday and have won five straight.

10. Paul VI (11-5) LR: 7

The Panthers bounced back from a 2-3 start to the season. They are the No. 3 seed in the WCAC tournament, which they haven’t won since 2003.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Madison, Marriotts Ridge, Potomac, Visitation

