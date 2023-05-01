Girls’ soccer Top 10: A bevy of talented contenders vie for playoff standing

It seems girls’ high school soccer in Northern Virginia has never been more wide-open and competitive. As the playoffs approach, there is a variety of contenders across the area. Of the 10 teams that appear in our midseason rankings, none have more than one loss.
A look ahead: Playoff soccer begins in about two weeks, with most district tournaments starting in mid-May. After the region tournaments, state quarterfinals begin on June 6. Semifinals are on June 9, followed by a full slate of championships the next day.
1. Yorktown (8-1-0) Last ranked: 1
The defending Class 6 champions were upset by Oakton in their second match of the season. They have gone 7-0 since.
2. Madison (8-0-1) LR: NR
Outside of a scoreless draw against Robinson in the season opener, the Warhawks have been unstoppable.
3. Colgan (9-1-1) LR: 2
The Sharks, a dynamo for much of last spring, have returned to their winning ways.
4. Fairfax (9-0-1) LR: 10
The high-scoring Lions have won by an average of 2.8 goals.
5. Stone Bridge (10-1-0) LR: NR
The Bulldogs started the season 10-0 before a loss to Woodgrove.
6. Independence (10-1-0) LR: NR
The Tigers have navigated a tough schedule with poise.
7. Oakton (8-1-0) LR: NR
The Cougars’ lone loss came against Madison.
8. Forest Park (9-1-1) LR: NR
The Bruins are off to an impressive start under first-year coach Marie Schweitzer.
9. South County (7-1-1) LR: 3
Coach Nina Pannoni’s program, a consistent contender in recent years, is back in the conversation.
10. Battlefield (7-1-3) LR: 8
The Prince William County power’s most impressive win might be a 5-0 defeat of rival Patriot.
On the bubble: Briar Woods, Centreville, Lake Braddock, Tuscarora