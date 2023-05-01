Girls’ soccer Top 10: A bevy of talented contenders vie for playoff standing

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It seems girls’ high school soccer in Northern Virginia has never been more wide-open and competitive. As the playoffs approach, there is a variety of contenders across the area. Of the 10 teams that appear in our midseason rankings, none have more than one loss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In addition to consistent world-beaters such as Yorktown and South County, there are plenty of new contenders in the mix this spring. Schools such as Independence and Forest Park have emerged and grow more dangerous with each passing week.

A look ahead: Playoff soccer begins in about two weeks, with most district tournaments starting in mid-May. After the region tournaments, state quarterfinals begin on June 6. Semifinals are on June 9, followed by a full slate of championships the next day.

1. Yorktown (8-1-0) Last ranked: 1

The defending Class 6 champions were upset by Oakton in their second match of the season. They have gone 7-0 since.

2. Madison (8-0-1) LR: NR

Outside of a scoreless draw against Robinson in the season opener, the Warhawks have been unstoppable.

3. Colgan (9-1-1) LR: 2

The Sharks, a dynamo for much of last spring, have returned to their winning ways.

4. Fairfax (9-0-1) LR: 10

The high-scoring Lions have won by an average of 2.8 goals.

5. Stone Bridge (10-1-0) LR: NR

The Bulldogs started the season 10-0 before a loss to Woodgrove.

6. Independence (10-1-0) LR: NR

The Tigers have navigated a tough schedule with poise.

7. Oakton (8-1-0) LR: NR

The Cougars’ lone loss came against Madison.

8. Forest Park (9-1-1) LR: NR

The Bruins are off to an impressive start under first-year coach Marie Schweitzer.

9. South County (7-1-1) LR: 3

Coach Nina Pannoni’s program, a consistent contender in recent years, is back in the conversation.

10. Battlefield (7-1-3) LR: 8

The Prince William County power’s most impressive win might be a 5-0 defeat of rival Patriot.

On the bubble: Briar Woods, Centreville, Lake Braddock, Tuscarora

