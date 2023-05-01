Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s no secret this Washington Nationals season is important for their young middle infield duo of second baseman Luis García and shortstop CJ Abrams. Both are expected to play almost every day, leaving little opportunity for backups. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jeter Downs, who was recalled from Class AAA Rochester on April 11, hadn’t appeared in a game until Saturday, when he played the final three innings of a blowout loss that completed a doubleheader sweep. He filled in at shortstop, notching one assist, and got two plate appearances, posting a strikeout and a walk.

It’s extremely rare for a player to spend 18 days on the bench. In this case, what makes it even more notable is that Downs, 24, is a former top prospect whom the Nationals have expressed a desire to develop.

His promotion prompted a question without an easy answer: How do you develop yet another young infielder when his playing time in the majors will be sparse?

Advertisement

“What I like is that he gets his work in and that he’s ready,” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. “He hasn’t played in a while, and he goes out there and, like I said, he was ready to catch a groundball. He took some really healthy swings yesterday at the plate. And sometimes that’s hard to do when you don’t play for quite a bit of time — timing is going to be a little bit off. But I thought he handled himself well.”

The Nationals wouldn’t have this issue had Ildemaro Vargas not strained his right shoulder. Vargas, 31, was set to be the backup infielder who could fill in when Abrams or García needed a day off. The Nationals know what Vargas’s ceiling is, so he doesn’t need much of an opportunity to play. That’s not the case with Downs.

The Nationals grabbed Downs when he was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox in December. They had nothing to lose by taking a chance on him in hopes of finding untapped potential.

Advertisement

But the Nationals are Downs’s fourth organization; he was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers with future Washington teammate Josiah Gray in 2018, then was the top prospect acquired by the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade in 2020.

Downs hit .191 in 99 games with Boston’s Class AAA affiliate in 2021, then struggled mightily during a 14-game stretch in the majors in 2022 despite again not hitting well in the minors. Martinez said during spring training that Downs was rushed to the big leagues. He wanted Downs to slow down and take the time to learn. Now that he’s back in the majors, he has tried to make the most of his chance.

“Challenge myself in practice and try to make it as hard as possible so, when the game comes, it doesn’t speed up on me that much,” he said. “But it’s been fun. We have a great group of guys and the coaching staff has helped me with a lot, so I’ve just been leaning on them.”

Getting a taste of the majors can have its benefits, but it’s fair to wonder whether keeping Downs on the big league bench is beneficial to anyone.

Advertisement

He’s solid enough defensively to play second base or shortstop; he even got a shot at the outfield in spring training and during his brief stint with Class AAA Rochester. But he hit 2 for 19 (.105) with the Red Wings before being called up. If he is to improve at the plate — which could determine whether he has a shot to stay in the majors for the long term — getting two plate appearances in nearly three weeks is far from ideal.

It’s also possible Downs doesn’t live up to his billing as a heralded prospect. Maybe he doesn’t surpass Abrams or García, and his ceiling with the Nationals is as a team-controlled backup infielder. If that’s the case, whether he plays much right now won’t have a major bearing on the team’s future.

Michael Chavis — another backup infielder — has started just one game since Downs was called up. Before Downs arrived, Martinez played Chavis in four games against left-handed starters, which, in theory, would have been beneficial for the right-handed-hitting Downs. It doesn’t make sense to play Downs over Abrams or García, but you could argue that Downs, if he’s on the roster, should play over Chavis, another first-round pick of the Red Sox who, at 27, received a nonroster invitation to spring training.

Advertisement

Beyond the active roster, the other infielders on the 40-man roster are Jake Alu and Carter Kieboom. Alu was rehabbing an injury with high Class A Wilmington when Downs was recalled. Kieboom remains at the Nationals’ facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., trying to recover from a right shoulder impingement.

Otherwise, the Nationals don’t have a ton of options for the middle infield. Darren Baker, 24, is hitting .340 with an .824 OPS in Rochester. Leonel Valera, 23, hit 18 home runs in the Dodgers’ system a year ago but is hitting .115 at Class AA Harrisburg.

Abrams and García are the Nationals’ priorities, so they’ll be on the field every day. For now, Downs will remain on the bench until Vargas returns. Maybe then, when he’s likely to be sent down, his development can continue.

“We don’t have any playing time regularly for him because we got two young guys playing in front of him,” Martinez said. “We got to get him to play. He’s got to play.”

GiftOutline Gift Article