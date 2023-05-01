Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby arrives on Saturday, with Louisville’s Churchill Downs testing 3-year-old thoroughbreds at 1¼ miles for the first time in their careers. The 20 horses in the field qualified by performing well enough on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, which includes dozens of races held at tracks across the globe, giving hopefuls a shot at Saturday’s $3 million purse.

The morning-line favorite, Forte, comes into the Derby with a five-race winning streak, including a victory in April’s Grade 1 Florida Derby, a key prep race on the Derby trail. He is looking to become the third Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner to go on to win the Kentucky Derby, following in the hoofprints of Street Sense (2006 and 2007) and Nyquist (2015 and 2016). Forte’s trainer, (Todd Pletcher) and jockey (Irad Ortiz Jr.) are also looking to buck historical trends. Pletcher is just 2 for 62 in the Kentucky Derby, winning with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017, and Ortiz is 0 for 6, his best finish fourth aboard Improbable in 2019.

If Forte isn’t the horse to beat on Saturday, Pletcher has other options. Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns (a horse we highlighted in April) also qualified for the big race under his watchful eye, and either could be the first to the wire at Churchill Downs.

“It’s probably our strongest group, and their accomplishments on the way, having a champion 2-year-old, to follow that up with a Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby win,” Pletcher told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune last month, referring to Forte. “And then Tapit Trice with the Tampa Derby [win] and a Blue Grass [Stakes] win, I think you could say that’s the deepest squad we’ve put up so far.”

Forte is 3-1 on the morning line. Tapit Trice is 5-1, while Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire is 8-1.

Post Time: Saturday, 6:57 p.m. Eastern, NBC.

1 Hit Show (30-1) Return to menu Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Manny Franco This chestnut colt won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes at Aqueduct by 5½ lengths and finished second by a nose in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial around the same oval. Trainer Brad Cox also has a positive return on investment for graded stakes races, returning $0.30 cents for every $2 bet over 386 races. Hit Show probably doesn’t win against this field, but he could hit the board, finishing third or fourth at a nice price.

Verifying, a half brother to 2019 champion older female horse Midnight Bisou, broke his maiden on the first try with a blazing 97 Brisnet speed figure and just topped that with a 102 Brisnet speed figure in his narrow second-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. When a 3-year-old horse exceeds his best 2-year-old speed figure, that typically signals a step forward in the near future.

3 Two Phil’s (12-1) Return to menu Trainer: Larry Rivelli Jockey: Jareth Loveberry No matter the surface, Two Phil’s finds a way to hit the board. He won the Grade 3 Street Sense Stakes in the slop, placed in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes and finished third in the Grade 2 Risen Star on dirt. Then he won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on a synthetic Tapeta surface at Turfway Park. No surprise there. His sire, Hard Spun, qualified for the Kentucky Derby in 2007 with a win in the Jeff Ruby (then known as the Lane’s End Stakes) over Turfway Park’s synthetic Polytrack surface. Advertisement Two Phil’s also recorded the highest Brisnet speed figure in his last race of any horse in the field in its last race, a 107 in the Jeff Ruby Steaks, two points higher than par for a Grade 1 route stakes race and five points higher than Tapit Trice (102) and Verifying (102). They rank second in the field for highest speed figure recorded in their last outing.

The victory in February's Grade 2 Rebel Stakes was a solid win, and the fact it happened over a sloppy, sealed track adds some gravitas. In addition, this son of Candy Ride — a sire of six award-winning horses, including 2017 horse of the year Gun Runner — is an overachiever. He won the Rebel Stakes at 18-1 odds and an optional claiming race at 11-1, plus he also placed in another optional claiming race (finishing second at 10-1 odds) and ran third in his debut at 8-1 odds.

Back-to-back wins in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby and Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes showed off his speed — he has a career-high 102 Brisnet speed figure — and you would expect a son of Tapit, the sire of four Belmont Stakes winners, to have the stamina he needs to carry that speed over 10 furlongs. However, Tapit Trice has inherited more speed than stamina from the mare's side of the pedigree and that's a potential red flag. Consider him in exotics but be wary using him on top of the ticket.

6 Kingsbarns (12-1) Return to menu Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Jose Ortiz This undefeated son of 2010 champion 2-year-old male Uncle Mo has stretched out in each of his three races while racing closer to the front each time, the last run a wire-to-wire victory in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby over 1 3/16 miles. He’s a solid contender for all tickets.

In January, after winning the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita Park, Reincarnate was transferred from trainer Bob Baffert, who is serving a suspension at Churchill Downs through this year's spring meet, to Tim Yakteen. Since then, Reincarnate has two third-place finishes, both at Oaklawn: the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes (over a sloppy track) and the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. In the latter, the trip notes observed that Reincarnate "lacked a closing punch," a concern at Saturday's longer distance.

8 Mage (15-1) Return to menu Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Jockey: Javier Castellano A second-place finish behind morning-line favorite Forte at the Florida Derby looks good on paper, but that race was filled with horses that had not won anything past the maiden ranks. To be fair, Mage had trouble at the start and was forced three-wide around the first turn and five-wide around the far turn. Yet even after adjusting for that, he was still just the fourth-fastest horse from the half-mile mark to the finish in that race.

The third-place finisher in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby and Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes has only one win in six tries, and that came against maidens at one mile. However, his pedigree is solid for a Kentucky Derby contender — he is the son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin and grandson of Malibu Moon, sire of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb — leaving his closing running style as the biggest factor holding him back from hitting the board.

Practical Move turned an upset in the Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity — albeit against only four other horses — into a Kentucky Derby bid, which culminated in a win in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby. He's never been worse than third in seven career starts, plus among the starting field, only he and Forte produced three consecutive triple-digit Brisnet Speed ratings. However, his win in the Santa Anita Derby was a bit misleading. He finished first by a nose, but after adjusting his final time for distance traveled, he was the fourth-fastest horse in that race behind National Treasure, Mandarin Hero and One in Vermillion.

11 Disarm (30-1) Return to menu Trainer: Steve Asmussen Jockey: Joel Rosario Disarm grabbed a spot in the starting gate after finishing third in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes, the final race on the Derby trail. His late kick in that race is encouraging — he finished the final furlong in 12 seconds flat, the fastest final furlong in the field during any horse’s last prep race — and he could be fast enough to grab third or fourth place.

12 Jace’s Road (15-1) Return to menu Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Florent Geroux Brad Cox’s colt looks good on a fast dirt track. Jace’s Road has two wins and two third-place finishes in four races on fast dirt, and the latest of those, the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, showed him transferring his speed to the end of the race. That’s a good sign for a horse being asked to go a longer distance next time out, in this case, the 1¼ miles at Churchill Downs. It might not be enough to win, but Jace’s Road is an intriguing choice for the back end of exotics like trifectas and superfectas.

Brad Cox's colt looks good on a fast dirt track. Jace's Road has two wins and two third-place finishes in four races on fast dirt, and the latest of those, the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, showed him transferring his speed to the end of the race. That's a good sign for a horse being asked to go a longer distance next time out, in this case, the 1¼ miles at Churchill Downs. It might not be enough to win, but Jace's Road is an intriguing choice for the back end of exotics like trifectas and superfectas.

14 Angel of Empire (8-1) Return to menu Trainer: Brad Cox Jockey: Flavien Prat Brad Cox’s bay colt drew away from the field in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, winning by 4¼ lengths. Perhaps more impressive was how Angel of Empire covered the final three furlongs in 36.9 seconds, beating the benchmark for Kentucky Derby winners, also known as the Final Fractions theory, by more than a second. He covered the final furlong in 12.1 seconds, a blistering speed which is promising for Saturday’s Run for the Roses.

15 Forte (3-1) Return to menu Trainer: Todd Pletcher Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. The morning-line favorite was voted champion 2-year-old male of 2022 after winning the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes, Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity and Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Forte followed that up by going 2 for 2 in graded stakes as a 3-year-old, giving him five straight graded stakes wins, four of those Grade 1 events. He also earned a triple-digit Brisnet speed figure in four of those five races. If there is a concern, outside of the weak field of horses he barely beat in his last outing, it is Forte’s pedigree. It doesn’t appear he’s inherited enough stamina to carry his speed the classic distance of 1¼ miles. To cite just one number, his sire’s progeny wins have come at an average maximum distance of 6.9 furlongs, which is less than a mile, suggesting those horses are better suited to sprints, or perhaps a mile under ideal circumstances.

16 Raise Cain (50-1) Return to menu Trainer: Ben Colebrook Jockey: Gerardo Corrales Raise Cain has struggled in stakes competition, both graded and listed stakes, winning just once in five tries since breaking his maiden at Keeneland in October. The pedigree is also a concern, tilting too much toward stamina (thanks in part to maternal grandsire Lemon Drop Kid) with not enough speed to balance it out. His career-high speed figure is 94, earned while finishing fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes, a healthy 11 points off par for this race.

17 Derma Sotogake (10-1) Return to menu Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi Jockey: Christophe Lemaire Horses from Japan don’t have a history of success in the Kentucky Derby. Since 1995, just two have tried, and the best effort came from Master Fencer, which placed sixth upon Maximum Security’s disqualification in 2019. UAE Derby winners haven’t fared well, either. They are 0 for 18 in the Run for the Roses. This time could be different. Derma Sotogake is coming off a runaway victory in the UAE Derby and appears to have inherited more speed than previous winners of that prep race.

18 Rocket Can (30-1) Return to menu Trainer: Bill Mott Jockey: Junior Alvarado The higher the competition Rocket Can faces, the worse he performs. He started his 3-year-old campaign with a win in the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes, then finished second by 4½ lengths in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes followed by a fourth-place finish (by 4¾ lengths) in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

19 Lord Miles (30-1) Return to menu Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. Jockey: Paco Lopez Winning at odds of 59-1 in a key Kentucky Derby prep race like the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct is going to put you on the radar. Now all Lord Miles has to do is repeat the performance, perhaps not an unreasonable ask considering his sire, two-time Horse of the Year Curlin. Curlin has sired Preakness runner-up Ride On Curlin (2014), Belmont third-place finisher Keen Ice (2015), Belmont runner-up Irish War Cry (2017), Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic (2018) and Preakness third-place finisher Tenfold (2018).

20 Continuar (50-1) Return to menu Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi Jockey: Ryusei Sakai His chased down Derma Sotogake and Dura Erede for third in the Grade 2 UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse, but that race shows his vulnerability in the Kentucky Derby: There wasn’t enough early speed to enhance his late run for the wire. The same should be true on Saturday. Pass.