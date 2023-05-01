Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I do not by any stretch consider myself an NFL insider, but I do know the men who run the Ravens organization, now and in the past: owner Steve Bisciotti, former general manager Ozzie Newsome, current general manager Eric DeCosta and Coach John Harbaugh. Here’s what they have in common: They’re all very smart — football-smart and life-smart.

Which is why I knew they weren’t trading Jackson.

To me, this was similar to the Aaron Judge situation last fall. Judge was a free agent, but drama and headlines aside, there was no way the Yankees were letting him leave New York. Last I looked, when he’s healthy enough to play, he’s still wearing pinstripes.

If we all agree that quarterback is the most important position in professional sports, then we should also agree that you don’t give up on a 26-year-old potential Hall of Fame quarterback when he should be entering the peak years of his career.

Is Jackson’s résumé perfect? No. He’s been injured late in the last two seasons, leading to speculation that he might have been able to play in last year’s playoffs but didn’t want to risk further injury with a contract negotiation coming up.

For the record, I didn’t — and don’t — buy that speculation. You don’t get to be who Jackson is without being a fierce competitor. This is a guy, remember, who has insisted since high school that he is a quarterback, even when so-called experts thought he should play a “speed” position — running back or wide receiver — instead. Was speed an issue? Sure. So was race.

Jacksonville went to Louisville because then-coach Bobby Petrino promised his mom, Felicia Jones, that he would play quarterback. All he did there was win the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore and finish third to Baker Mayfield as a junior.

And still, experts questioned whether he could succeed as a quarterback in the NFL. There was a reluctance among some NFL executives as recently as 2018 to draft Black quarterbacks at the top of the draft. In 2017, the Chicago Bears took Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick — eight picks ahead of Patrick Mahomes and 10 picks ahead of Deshaun Watson.

A year later, after Jackson and his mother insisted he would play quarterback in the NFL, four quarterbacks were taken in the first 10 picks of the draft: Mayfield went No. 1, Sam Darnold No. 3, Josh Allen No. 7 and Josh Rosen No. 10.

Only Allen has become a star and is still with the team that drafted him. Mayfield will begin the season with his fourth team, Darnold with his third. Rosen, who is currently without a team, has been with seven franchises.

Chances are that Jackson would not have been picked in the first round if not for Newsome, DeCosta and Harbaugh. All agreed that their offense would have to change to use Jackson’s skills, after 10 years with Joe Flacco, a classic drop-back passer, under center. All agreed that trading into the first round to take Jackson with the final pick — No. 32 — was the right thing to do.

“I’ll never forget the reaction in our building when Lamar was announced,” Newsome said a couple years ago. “I’ve been through a lot of drafts. I’ve never heard a roar like that. Everyone seemed to know we’d done something special.”

Flacco was the starter in 2018 until he was injured in early November. Jackson took over and led the team to the playoffs. A year later, he was the second unanimous MVP in NFL history — the other one being Tom Brady.

When Jackson was asked about one of his signature performances, he often grinned and said, “Not bad for a running back.”

Indeed.

There have been bumps in the road since then — including a stunning playoff loss at home after the 2019 season — and those injuries the last two seasons. The trade rumors began after Jackson and the team didn’t agree on a contract extension before last season. They grew amid stories about a disconnect between him and the franchise over his desire to have the same sort of fully guaranteed contract that Cleveland had given Watson.

Given Watson’s off-field problems and Jackson’s play when healthy, such an ask was hardly unreasonable. The Ravens’ brain trust, the insiders claimed, would not give in to such a demand.

As it turned out, they didn’t have to. They put a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he would be paid $32.4 million in 2023 but was allowed to try to negotiate a better deal with someone else. If they had placed an exclusive tag on Jackson, he would have been paid as much as $45 million for the coming season.

There was a gamble involved in the nonexclusive tag; if someone in need of a quarterback had offered Jackson a huge raise over the $32.4 million, the Ravens would have been forced to match. They could have let him walk and gotten two first-round draft picks in return, but that was never going to happen. Jackson was going to be a Raven, one way or the other.

It turned out to be the other. When no one came running to offer Jackson a massive raise, Jackson signed a new five-year deal in Baltimore. The deal could be worth as much as $260 million, although “only” $185 million is guaranteed.

Many of the stories about the new contract portrayed Jackson’s offseason as tumultuous Not really. Most of the tumult was created by people who don’t understand how the Ravens work. Jackson was going to play for Baltimore this season. Now, he will play there for at least the next five seasons.

And if he can stay healthy — always a question with any NFL quarterback — he’ll go into the Hall of Fame some day wearing a Ravens helmet. Not bad for a running back.

