Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams headline list of sports stars at Met Gala

If the Met Gala can be described as the “Super Bowl of fashion,” then who better to make an appearance this year than Patrick Mahomes? Sure enough, the reigning Super Bowl MVP turned up Monday at the annual charity event in New York at which the famous and otherwise glamorous try to outdo each other in eye-catching attire. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was among several suitably adorned athletes who strode the red carpet.

The theme this year was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, and many of the attendees wore outfits in various combinations of the black and white hues associated with the late designer’s style. Mahomes and wife Brittany were happy to follow suit, with the two-time NFL champion adding a too-cool-for-school touch by wearing sunglasses.

While the guest list is generally held in some secrecy until shortly before the Met Gala gets underway, it was already well known that Roger Federer would be there. The tennis great, a longtime friend of legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour, was among four co-hosts she tabbed for this year’s event, along with Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa.

Thus the fact that a few other tennis luminaries were also on hand should have come as no surprise, especially in the case of Serena Williams, who has attended and co-hosted the Met Gala in previous years. What may have been an unexpected development to some of her fans, though, was the announcement that Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

Williams broke the news on a Vogue live stream (via the Associated Press) in an interview with TV personality La La Anthony, the ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. It’s not the first time that Vogue has gotten a scoop from Williams, who first strongly hinted at her impending retirement from tennis in a 2022 feature story for the fashion magazine.

The Met Gala’s connections to professional basketball went far beyond Anthony, of course. Previous attendees Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned Monday, and they shared the stage this time with Brittney Griner.

The WNBA star recently rejoined the Phoenix Mercury after a harrowing experience of having been imprisoned in Russia for almost 300 days. Griner, opting for a beige ensemble, was accompanied at the Met Gala by her wife, Cherelle.

“This time last year, I was missing my wife,” Cherelle Griner told Anthony (via Elle), “so to have her right here, to be in this moment — breathtaking.”

Met Gala slayyy ✨



Brittney Griner and wife, Cherelle, look absolutely amazing in their Met Gala debut pic.twitter.com/DKiF35ckN9 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 2, 2023

Wade was accompanied, as usual, by his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. The former Miami Heat star, who attended the Met Gala with Union last year and in 2015, said recently he had some trepidation about his first appearance at the event.

“I don’t really get nervous, but my anxiety was high. ‘How do I pose?’ I don’t know how to be that kind of sexy,” Wade told GQ. “I watched the Met Gala and followed it for so many years before I was invited. When you get that first opportunity, you’re just constantly wondering if your outfit is right. When you get on the carpet, it’s like no other carpet. The lights are just brighter.”

Westbrook, whose Los Angeles Clippers were recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs, also appeared at last year’s Met Gala. Gilgeous-Alexander, whose Oklahoma City Thunder just missed the postseason after losing a play-in game in April, previously attended the event in 2021. Both players are known for their interest in fashion.

“You just want to get it right,” Gilgeous-Alexander said to GQ of the outfit he chose this year.

Russell Westbrook & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2023 MetGala tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/38T3FPeVgi — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) May 2, 2023

“I think the sports people have gotten more and more fashionable,” Federer, 41, said Monday to the AP. “We’re fortunate to get onto covers much more frequently nowadays. Before it was always the models, the good-looking people, not the athletes.”

“Life has been so intertwined between sports and fashion in recent years, so it’s nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this,” added the 20-time Grand Slam singles title winner.

Tennis star Roger Federer & Mirka Federer attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

More #GettyFootage 🎥 #METGala 👉 https://t.co/njVQCdPrtV@metmuseum @voguemagazine #RogerFederer @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/stQ3gDyl24 — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) May 1, 2023

Helping fill out the tennis troupe with Federer and Williams were former top American player Andy Roddick and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, a 27-year-old currently ranked 21st in the world.

Roddick, a 40-year-old former U.S. Open winner who retired in 2012, was accompanied by his model/actress wife, Brooklyn Decker. Berrettini, who attended the 2021 Met Gala with his then-girlfriend, Croatian WTA player Alja Tomljanovic, appeared to be a solo act Monday.

The sports world could also count Eileen Gu among its contingent. The 19-year-old freestyle skier, who represented China in 2022 while winning two gold medals and a bronze at the Beijing Olympics, made her second straight appearance at the event in New York.

Mahomes was coming off a crowd-pleasing appearance at the NFL draft, which was staged this year in Kansas City. He perhaps gave a preview of the fashion sensibility to come by wearing a black-and-white ensemble at the draft while holding the Lombardi Trophy won by his Chiefs in February.

Giving the NFL another fashion plate at the Met Gala was Stefon Diggs. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver paid homage to Lagerfeld by turning up in a very stylish tweed suit.

Stefon Diggs at the #MetGala



He does it all pic.twitter.com/nsn4Do2TMl — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) May 2, 2023

