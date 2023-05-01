The Mystics don’t think the WNBA title chase is a two-team race

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Natasha Cloud stormed into the room inside Entertainment and Sports Arena on Monday like a force of nature, instantly lifting the energy within the four walls. Before she could even sit, wearing a new Washington Mystics black “Rebel” edition jersey, a member of the team’s communications staff begged her to “behave.” The room erupted in laughter.

“I always get this talk before I come in here with y’all,” Cloud said, laughing herself.

WNBA training camps opened this week and the Mystics held their first session, along with media day, on Monday. Cloud noted these days often feel like the first day of school — reconnecting with old friends, meeting new ones that you’ll spend the season playing with — with a jovial feel in the air. The Mystics begin the campaign with the same core they’ve had since winning the 2019 championship, bolstered by a handful of veterans with quality résumés. Longtime assistant coach Eric Thibault has moved into the lead chair as his father, Mike, retired from the sidelines to focus on his general manager duties.

After first-round playoff exits the past two seasons, the Thibaults hope they have the mix just right this time. Titles remain the goal, and the Mystics have the third-best odds in the league according to VegasInsider.com. However, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are far and away the favorites to reach the Finals after aggressive offseasons in which both added former league MVPs.

“There’s some people that would think, just fast-forward to the end of the season and let those two compete for the championship,” said Elena Delle Donne, the centerpiece of the Mystics’ offense and a two-time MVP herself. “But that’s something we’re excited to make our mark and do what we’re going to do. The best movies, the underdog ends up on top. Remember that.”

Cloud believes experience separates Washington from much of the league. Delle Donne, Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Myisha Hines-Allen, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Tianna Hawkins were all part of that 2019 title team. Kristi Toliver, a three-time all-star free agent signing, was also a member of that roster. Shakira Austin, theNo. 3 overall pick last season, is back for her sophomore year after being named to the WNBA all-rookie team last season and dominating the Israeli League. She admitted to not wanting to play overseas, but she was named player of the year and Finals MVP after Elitzur Ramla won the league championship. The team also added three-time all-defensive team guard Brittney Sykes and Amanda Zahui B., the 2015 No. 2 overall pick, in free agency.

Mike Thibault has a difficult job ahead of him. The team is expected to keep just 11 players on the roster, with Jazmine Jones, Stephanie Jones, Evina Westbrook, No. 20 overall draft pick Elena Tsineke, Chinese national team star Li Meng and Alisia Jenkins all in camp fighting for a precious few spots. The team signed 2022 No. 4 overall pick Emily Engstler on Monday.

Washington enters camp healthy for the most part. Delle Donne said she’s the strongest she has ever been after an offseason of training instead of rehab for the first time in years. She hopes to play in every game after a 2022 schedule that included frequent load-management days off. There is no official timeline, however, for Hines-Allen after having knee surgery in September and just starting to play two-on-two last week. She struggled last season and was affected the most by an ever-shifting role from having Delle Donne in and out of the lineup.

“Up until Friday, it was rough,” Hines-Allen said. “But when I got to play two-on-two on Friday, I think I shed a tear, to be honest with you. I’ve just come a long way. This process has really been tough mentally, physically, emotionally. All of it. It just has been super tough. We’ve got more better days coming.”

Eric Thibault isn’t planning on drastic changes. As associate head coach, he ran practices the past couple of seasons and all of the team’s accomplishments in recent years have his fingerprints on them. There will be tweaks, though. The goal is to play with “better tempo” by opening the court with several ballhandlers — Cloud, Atkins, Sykes, Toliver and Walker-Kimbrough — and getting out in transition. Thibault wants the Mystics to continue to be one of the WNBA’s best defensive teams while being more versatile on offense and not relying so heavily on pick and roll. A big question will be if the team improves its three-point shooting after ranking 10th in the league with a 33.8 percentage from behind the arc.

“We are the best defensive team in this league,” Cloud said. “We actually just got better on defense by adding and implementing players that we did this year. … Our offense wasn’t great last year, that’s just being honest.

“When we get stops on defense now that makes us a better transition offensive team, which is who we want to be. In 2019, we won the championship by being a transition-offense team. … So we’re going to play one end of the floor and then we’re going to push the ball and we’re going to score on the other end of the floor.”

