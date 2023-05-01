James Harden goes for 45 as Sixers stun Celtics in Game 1 without Joel Embiid

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Everything seemed to be breaking right for the Boston Celtics during the opening two weeks of the playoffs: They drew the Atlanta Hawks instead of the Miami Heat in the first round, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks endured a humbling first-round exit and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury before a long-anticipated second-round showdown with the Celtics.

But Boston’s run of good fortune came to a halt Monday, when James Harden scored 45 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer with eight seconds left to give Philadelphia a stunning 119-115 Game 1 victory. Embiid, a six-time all-star who is one of three MVP finalists this season, missed his second straight contest after spraining his right knee during a Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

“We didn’t come into the game expecting to lose. We’re expecting to win,” Harden said. “I told the guys, ‘Don’t get too happy. We’re coming here to get Game 2 as well.’ Whether [Embiid] comes back or not, we’ll be ready to go. He’s everything for this team. But whoever’s on the floor, let’s go win the game.”

Harden, 33, clearly enjoyed the green light on offense in Embiid’s absence, shooting 17 for 30 from the field and 7 for 14 from beyond the arc. With the Celtics clinging to a 115-114 lead in the final minute, Harden methodically worked the ball up the court and used a screen to force a one-on-one matchup against Al Horford. Harden sized up Boston’s center and set up a three-pointer that swished through to silence the TD Garden crowd.

Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said the 76ers opted not to call timeout on the play so the Celtics couldn’t set their defense and potentially double-team Harden on the decisive possession.

“I came off the screen, and I was wondering if they would put two [defenders] on the ball,” Harden said. “When I pulled the ball back out, it was just a one-on-one. This is what I work on every day. Raise up and shoot it. … I haven’t [been in] one of those zones in a minute. It felt really good.”

The 45-point outburst tied Harden’s playoff career high, and it marked his 10th 40-point game in the postseason. Remarkably, this was Harden’s first 40-point effort in any game since the Nets traded him to the 76ers in February 2022. With Embiid leading the league in scoring in each of the past two seasons, Harden has shifted to a facilitation role, leading the league with 10.7 assists per game this season.

“[Harden] had just the perfect mind-set tonight,” Rivers said. “It just tells you what he can do [as a scorer] on given nights. He can be a point guard on given nights. It’s amazing. The guy is a Hall of Famer, and all you hear is the other stuff about him. He was fantastic.”

Boston squandered its chance to take an early series lead by conceding a 9-2 closing run. The Celtics, who racked up 66 points in the paint in Embiid’s absence, made just one field goal in the final three minutes and committed two turnovers in the final 35 seconds. Boston’s Jayson Tatum posted a team-high 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Jaylen Brown added 23 points.

“I’m not concerned,” Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “I do have a level of awareness. We’ve got to be ready. We’ve got to come out and send a message. It comes down to playing hard and finishing the game. Whether or not Embiid comes back, we’ve got to understand these guys are going to make shots.”

Rivers praised Philadelphia’s resilience without its franchise center and its ability to stay focused after giving up 66 first-half points to Boston. The 76ers were 11-5 without Embiid during the regular season before closing out a first-round sweep against the Nets without him. Embiid’s status remains unclear in advance of Wednesday’s Game 2 in Boston.

“We’ve had practice at [playing short-handed],” Rivers said. “We really believe. James has missed games, we win. Joel has missed games, we win. That’s the difference between this year and last year. We have street fighters.”

