Softball Top 10: Damascus, Sherwood are teams to beat in Maryland

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With over two months of regular season softball in the books, a number of programs have stood out as viable conference and state title contenders. Damascus might be the biggest contender of all. Headed by four aces, the Swarmin’ Hornets have yet to lose and have shut out their opponents in 12 of 15 games.

“Our pitchers have been dominant in the circle,” Coach Lindsay Burns said. “And then our offense is backing them up out there at the games as well.”

Undefeated Bishop O’Connell has sustained its consistent dominance among private schools and is poised to defend its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles in the coming weeks.

The Post will update its rankings at the season’s conclusion.

1. Damascus (15-0) Last ranked: 4

The Swarmin’ Hornets will have a major test against undefeated Sherwood on Thursday, just days before the postseason gets underway.

Advertisement

2. O’Connell (12-0) LR: 2

Led in the pitching circle by Oklahoma State commit Katie Kutz, the Knights have shut out nine of their opponents.

3. Sherwood (10-0) LR: 3

The defending Maryland 4A champions have won all but two of their games by at least four runs.

4. Madison (14-2) LR: 1

The Warhawks have tallied 15 or more runs in four of their wins.

5. Woodgrove (12-1) LR: 9

With a deep roster and plenty of talent at the plate, the Wolverines hold quality wins over Tuscarora and Stone Bridge.

6. Potomac School (10-1) LR: 6

The Panthers have rattled off 10 straight wins, including a 7-0 victory over the defending D.C. State Athletic Association champion Maret.

7. Clarksburg (11-1) LR: Not ranked

The Coyotes’ only loss of the season came against No. 1 Damascus, 4-0.

8. Maret (8-3) LR: 5

The Frogs scored a season-high 17 runs in their win over National Cathedral last week.

9. Osbourn Park (13-3) LR: NR

The Yellow Jackets beat No. 10 Tuscarora in a nine-inning thriller, 3-2, on April 19.

10. Tuscarora (12-2) LR: 7

The Huskies have won each of their past three games by 10 or more runs.

On the bubble: Briar Woods, Good Counsel, Riverside, St. John’s

GiftOutline Gift Article