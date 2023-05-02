The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

May 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

The Washington Commanders took a cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft and a safety in the second. But what about the offensive line? The Washington Nationals are getting good pitching from Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore — but what about everyone else?

The record-setting Boston Bruins are out of the playoffs. Steph Curry is still in them — against LeBron James.

We could go a lot of different directions in this week’s Q&A session. You decide! I’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but get those questions in early at the link below.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

