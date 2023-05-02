What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

The Washington Commanders took a cornerback in the first round of the NFL draft and a safety in the second. But what about the offensive line? The Washington Nationals are getting good pitching from Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore — but what about everyone else?
We could go a lot of different directions in this week’s Q&A session. You decide! I’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but get those questions in early at the link below.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.