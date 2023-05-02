MLB veteran Didi Gregorius signs with Mexican League team

The 33-year-old Gregorius played 11 seasons in the majors with four teams, including the New York Yankees from 2015-19.

MEXICO CITY — Veteran major league shortstop Didi Gregorius has signed with the Union Laguna Algodoneros of the Mexican League, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius, a native of Amsterdam, began his MLB career in 2012 with Cincinnati. He was then traded to Arizona, which traded him after the 2014 season to the Yankees, where he replaced the retired Derek Jeter at shortstop.