Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to plead guilty after fatal crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will plead guilty to two charges stemming from a 2021 vehicle crash in Las Vegas that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. According to a plea agreement worked out between prosecutors and Ruggs’s defense team, Ruggs will plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. He has agreed to serve three to 10 years in prison, assuming a judge accepts the plea agreement.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Ruggs’s attorneys, said in a statement they released following a court hearing Tuesday.

Ruggs is expected to formally plead guilty at his next court appearance May 10.

Police say Ruggs, then 22, was driving his Corvette Stingray up to 156 mph on a residential street on Nov. 2, 2021, when he crashed into the back of a Toyota RAV4 driven by Tina Tintor, propelling Tintor’s car 571 feet and setting it on fire. A coroner ruled that Tintor and her dog burned to death. Ruggs had been drinking at a TopGolf in Las Vegas in the hours before the crash, and police said his blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada. (Ruggs refused to take a field sobriety test immediately after the crash, and his BAC was determined after blood was drawn about two hours later.)

Police also found a loaded firearm in Ruggs’s vehicle, leading to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon while under the influence that will be dropped under the plea agreement.

Ruggs initially was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, but his criminal case had moved slowly since the crash, with a preliminary hearing in the case postponed numerous times. The Metropolitan Police Department did not produce a final report on the crash until late September 2022, and Ruggs’s defense team filed numerous motions to obtain evidence from police and the Clark County Fire Department in an attempt to prove that firefighters failed to quickly extinguish the fire in Tintor’s vehicle.

Ruggs was released on $150,000 bond the day after the crash and had been under house arrest since then. The Raiders, who drafted Ruggs with the 12th pick of the 2020 NFL draft, released him the day of the crash.

