76ers center Joel Embiid wins NBA MVP award

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named NBA MVP on Tuesday, becoming the franchise’s first player to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001. Embiid, 29, averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers, who finished the regular season with the NBA’s third-best record at 54-28. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The six-time all-star claimed his second consecutive scoring title and finally broke through to claim MVP honors following second-place finishes to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in each of the past two years. Embiid will receive the Michael Jordan Trophy, which was named in honor of the Chicago Bulls legend and unveiled in December.

Embiid claimed 73 first-place votes, comfortably beating out fellow MVP finalists Jokic (15 first-place votes) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (12 first-place votes). Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rounded out the top five in voting by a panel of 100 media members.

Joel Embiid is the first player to win the Kia NBA MVP Award with the 76ers since Allen Iverson in the 2000-01 season.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kko3o8tmxi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 2, 2023

Following Antetokounmpo’s MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 and Jokic’s wins in 2021 and 2022, Embiid’s selection marked the fifth straight year that the award was won by a foreign-born player. The native of Cameroon became the first Africa-born MVP since Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994, and he is the fifth MVP in 76ers history, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Iverson.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long time coming,” Embiid said in an interview with TNT. “A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot. I’m not just talking about basketball. I’m talking about everything — life, where I come from and how I got here and what it took for me to get here. It feels good. I don’t know what to say. It’s amazing.”

Embiid’s MVP award is the pinnacle of a career that began with his first two seasons lost to injury. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft out of Kansas then played in just 31 games as a rookie in 2016-17 before blossoming into an all-star the next season.

“Joel overcame adversity at the start of his career with a combination of perseverance and grit, and now his intense work ethic has pushed him into the NBA history books,” 76ers owner Josh Harris said in a statement. “It’s been a joy to watch him dedicate himself to the team and the city of Philadelphia.”

Advertisement

Thanks to his dominant scoring ability and imposing defensive presence, Embiid entered this season as a four-time all-NBA and a three-time all-defensive team selection. With Embiid as their foundational star, the 76ers have transformed from a perennial loser during “The Process” era to a team that has reached the playoffs in six straight seasons.

“I’ve always believed that greatness emerges when talent meets relentless dedication,” 76ers team president Daryl Morey said. “Joel’s season was legendary, and the MVP award is the latest milestone of his decorated career. His impact on both sides of the ball places him in rarefied air among all-time greats such as Hakeem, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and Wilt.”

In their second-round series, the 76ers claimed a Game 1 victory over the Celtics on Monday even though Embiid was sidelined with a knee sprain. Embiid, who is doubtful for Wednesday’s Game 2, suffered the injury during a Game 3 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Philadelphia is seeking its first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

GiftOutline Gift Article