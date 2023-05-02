The Nats’ Luis García, trying to win every pitch, shows growth at the plate

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the first week of the season, as the Nationals hosted the Tampa Bay Rays, Luis García was absent from Washington’s lineup on back-to-back days. The Nationals were facing a pair of tough left-handers: Josh Fleming and Shane McClanahan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Manager Dave Martinez said he sat the left-handed-hitting García to give him rest but also because he wanted him to work on his approach against southpaws.

Fast-forward a few weeks to Monday night against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. There was García — batting second and facing lefty Drew Smyly three times — showing the approach that he and Martinez had been looking for.

His first at-bat, a lineout that sent the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger to the warning track, ended with him hitting the ball to center field with some tail toward left. His third-inning double sailed into left field and past the outstretched glove of Nelson Velázquez. His single in the sixth came on an inside pitch that he stayed back on and hit up the middle.

García finished 2 for 4, raising his batting average to .235 after 23 games. On the surface, that stat doesn’t indicate that García has had a strong start. But a little over a month in, he has shown a more disciplined approach at the plate.

“Staying more in the middle of the field and allowing the ball to travel so you can take a good swing,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said of what he’s looking for from García. “Not being out in front or anticipating something on the inside, and then all of a sudden they throw you something away and you come around the ball. He’s cleaned up a lot of that stuff.”

Last season, García hit .235 against left-handers and finished with more strikeouts (28) than hits (23). But this year, in 20 at-bats against lefties entering Tuesday’s game against the Cubs, García has seven hits for a .350 average. He has struck out just twice.

García said he focused on keeping his legs under him and his hands inside the ball this offseason so he would send it to center and left field more often. So far, he’s pulling the ball to right 26.6 percent of the time — significantly less often than he did a year ago (34.5 percent). He’s hitting the ball to center 46.8 percent of the time, up from 38.8 percent. And he’s hitting the ball to left at roughly the same rate (26.6 percent vs. 26.7 percent).

García consistently fares well against fastballs, but he has done a better job against breaking balls this year — he’s 1o for 31 (.323) against them vs. 9 for 38 (.237) against fastballs.

“I feel like that’s part of staying focused,” he said last week through an interpreter. “I’m trying to stay middle-away, and that’s helped me a lot. In doing so, I just react to the fastball, and in the same way I react to the breaking pitch wherever it’s pitched.”

Perhaps the most noticeable difference has been his plate discipline. García thrives against pitches up in the strike zone but sometimes chases balls that are too high. (He also has been susceptible to breaking balls in the dirt.) But he has dropped his chase rate from 40.8 percent to 24.9 percent this season.

García, like teammate Keibert Ruiz, has never had trouble making contact; that’s why his strikeout percentage ranks in the top 1 percent of the majors. That’s also why he doesn’t walk often — he had just 11 in 93 games last season to drag down his on-base percentage (.295). García still likes to swing early in the count, but Coles said his situational awareness has improved, as has his understanding of who’s pitching to him.

“A lot of it has to do with preparation,” Martinez said. “It’s more or less to try to slow the game down for him a little bit when he’s up there. The biggest thing is he’s got to be on time. And that’s something they’re working with — slowing his feet down a little bit, not being too jumpy.

“I know he wants to hit. … But there’s a portion of that at-bat where you tell yourself you’re going to hit and then the pitch comes and you have to react: Is that a good pitch or not? And that’s what he’s working on.”

Martinez mostly has kept his younger hitters — García, Ruiz, CJ Abrams and Victor Robles — toward the bottom of the order. He has expressed concern that, if he moves them up, they would change their approach. But in García’s previous six starts entering Tuesday, he hit fifth once and second five times; Martinez has said the latter spot is where he wants his best hitter.

If García continues to refine his approach, he could stay there for a lineup that needs more pop up top.

“I think part of it is just getting more mature and getting more experience under my belt,” he said. “I’m trying to win every … it’s not every at-bat — it’s almost like every pitch. ... I go and I focus on every pitch.”

Note: Outfielder Corey Dickerson said he ran on the field Tuesday for the first time since he strained his left calf April 1. The 33-year-old, who remains on the 10-day injured list, suffered the same injury last season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

