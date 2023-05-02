NFL is talking with Daniel Snyder reps; sale approval could come in stages

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL is engaged in discussions with representatives of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and it appears increasingly likely the next step in approving Snyder’s pending sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris will be a conditional approval that is atypical in such transactions, three people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the sale process said. Such a step could come as soon as later this month.

Final ratification of Harris’s tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Commanders would be contingent upon several issues being resolved, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the sale and approval process. They cautioned that the timing of a ratification process arriving in such stages is fluid and depends largely on the progress of the discussions with Snyder’s representatives.

Nonetheless, such conditional approval would represent a significant step toward Harris taking control of the team and Snyder exiting the NFL. The owners are scheduled to meet May 22 and 23 in Minneapolis.

Under NFL rules, any sale must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners.

The NFL, the Commanders and Harris’s group declined to comment Tuesday.

The people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings called the process that the league is following in potentially ratifying Harris’s deal unusual. The deviations from the league’s normal procedures are being necessitated by the unique circumstances surrounding Snyder and the Commanders, they said.

Usually, once an owner announces an agreement to sell a franchise, the deal is vetted by the owners on the NFL finance committee, which makes a recommendation to the 32 owners, and a final ratification vote is taken. No preliminary approval is given. When a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos last year from the Pat Bowlen Trust for $4.65 billion, the process took about two months. In that case, the deal was struck and announced in June, and the NFL called a special owners meeting in August in Minneapolis for the sale to be approved.

In this case, the sale is taking place with Snyder and the Commanders being investigated by the NFL for a second time. Snyder and the team also are facing a federal investigation in the Eastern District of Virginia. The Commanders reached settlements with the attorneys general of D.C. and Maryland over allegations of improperly withholding deposits from ticket holders, without admitting to the allegations. The attorney general in Virginia also is investigating the team.

The NFL’s current investigation of Snyder and the Commanders is being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White. Snyder had declined to be interviewed by White for the investigation, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said in March. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league will release White’s findings publicly, even if Snyder sells the team.

It is not known to what extent the Harris group might indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs as part of the tentative sale agreement. Since February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other team owners. The Commanders said in February that such depictions were inaccurate.

The owners have paused any consideration of removing Snyder from ownership of the Commanders while waiting to see what occurs with the sale, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings and the owners’ views said in March.

Given those issues, the NFL’s approval process appears to be following a unique course for this sale. Harris’s unsigned, nonexclusive deal with Snyder was submitted to the league for an informal review last month.

If the owners give preliminary approval to the deal at their Minneapolis meeting, final ratification could be given in the coming months, perhaps at a special meeting in August. It is not clear how much authority or input Harris would be given in the team’s operations, if any, in the meantime.

One person with knowledge of the NFL’s informal review of the deal previously said the group might have to address “small holes” that, if not resolved, would leave its financing above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit. That person expressed confidence that Harris would be able to address the issues. Harris’s group could be given a waiver this month as a means to provide more time for him and his investors to address financial aspects of the deal.

The current discussions between representatives of the NFL and Snyder include conversations between attorneys for the sides over indemnification and White’s investigation, the people with knowledge of the league’s inner workings and the sale process said.

For the sale to be completed and ratified, the other owners will want Snyder not only to drop any attempt to be indemnified himself but also to indemnify the league and the other owners against future legal liability and costs, according to one of those people.

Goodell said last week that an announcement is possible by late this month.

“I think progress is being made,” he told ESPN during the network’s coverage of the NFL draft Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. “We’re communicating with the team. They’re working, obviously, on the transaction. That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May.”

The finance committee is scheduled to meet next week at the NFL’s offices in New York and is expected to discuss the pending sale. That is part of two days of regularly scheduled NFL committee meetings.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He also is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and would have to sell that stake to purchase the Commanders. Harris’s investment group includes Potomac, Md., businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and former NBA great Magic Johnson.

Given that Harris’s deal with Snyder is nonexclusive, it does not prohibit other bidders from attempting to buy the team. At least one rival bidder, Canadian real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos, remained active in the bidding, a person with knowledge of the sale process said last month.

