SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors’ fiercest and most memorable postseason battles have been waged against two-way wings like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, well-rounded and perimeter-minded superstars capable of shooting, passing, handling the ball and defending multiple positions. Similarly, their next tier of foils, headlined by future Hall of Fame guards James Harden and Chris Paul, presented outside-in challenges.

Anthony Davis proved Tuesday that he will be a much different type of threat to the defending champions, as he controlled the paint on both ends while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 Game 1 win over the Warriors at Chase Center.

The 30-year-old center racked up a game-high 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 44 minutes, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal as the only Lakers to register 30-point, 20-rebound games in the playoffs.

“The guys gave the ball to me in the right spots,” Davis said. “A lot of it came out of pick and roll, post-ups, some offensive rebounds. Just being aggressive when I do catch, looking to score, looking to playmake to the other guys.”

Davis’s big series opener recalled his excellent play during Los Angeles’s 2020 title run; it was also a reminder of the tremendous value of his “Unicorn” skill set, which has sometimes been obscured during three straight injury-plagued seasons since the Bubble.

For a decade now, the Warriors’ fast-paced and spaced-out offense has exploited big-bodied centers like Nikola Jokic, Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert, who struggle to defend smaller players away from the basket. As a counter, opposing teams have opted for more versatile centers like Al Horford or turned to small-ball lineups with brawny forwards like P.J. Tucker handling the dirty work inside. Other opponents, like the 2015 Memphis Grizzlies, tried to avoid shootouts with the Warriors by bullying them with beefy, bruising frontcourts.

Thanks to his natural scoring ability, endless wingspan and defensive versatility, Davis represents the best of both worlds: He can overwhelm Golden State’s front line on the block and find soft spots with his midrange jumper on offense, while also protecting the paint against cutters and contesting three-point shots on defense. When he’s healthy and fully engaged as a scorer, Davis is the rare modern center whose presence doesn’t require any sacrifices in strength, length, skill or fit.

“The Lakers franchise has always had dominant big men,” James said. “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. A.D. will be up there when he’s done playing. The No. 3 will be up in the rafters. He continues to show why he’s one of the best players that we have in this league. It’s a treat for us to be able to have such a dynamic player that cannot only go out and get you 30 and 20, but also command the paint defensively, switch out to guards and also get you five assists.”

The Warriors eliminated Davis from the 2015 and 2018 playoffs at a time when he was still exploring the full force of his many gifts and his New Orleans Pelicans teams were badly overmatched. While Davis posted gaudy individual numbers in both series, Golden State won eight of nine games against New Orleans and quickly moved on to tougher competition.

This version of Davis is more refined, and he is surrounded by a Lakers roster that plays to his strengths. James has years of experience setting up Davis in his preferred spots, while Los Angeles has forged a defense-first identity around its eight-time all-star center after a roster-transforming trade deadline.

Davis blocked 26 shots across the Lakers’ six-game series victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, and he outplayed Jaren Jackson Jr. who was recently named defensive player of the year. In Game 1, Davis was so imposing that the Warriors kept a healthy distance and stuck to their comfort zone on the perimeter.

Indeed, the Lakers outscored the Warriors 54-28 in the paint and won the free throw battle 29-6. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry found little daylight for driving lanes after he had danced through the Sacramento Kings’ defense in the first round.

“[The Lakers] want to try to put pressure on the perimeter, funnel everything into the paint and allow [Davis] to disrupt a lot,” said Curry, who scored a team-high 27 points. “It’s kind of deceiving. You feel like you have a good look to get over the top and he gets a fingertip on it. You’ve got to respect it. That’s how he makes an impact on that end of the floor, and you can’t be stubborn thinking you can just keep going in there.”

The stylistic clash between the Lakers’ power and the Warriors’ range will define what is shaping up to be an entertaining and hard-fought series. Thanks largely to Davis, Los Angeles held control for much of the second half in Game 1, but Golden State launched a 14-0 run in the closing minutes. Warriors guard Jordan Poole forced a long three-pointer with less than 10 seconds left, and the potential game-tying shot rimmed off to give the Lakers a deserved victory.

Golden State’s defensive approach will need to be more varied in Game 2, as center Kevon Looney struggled to effectively defend Davis in single coverage. Draymond Green was limited to just 34 minutes due to foul trouble, and he took on the task of guarding Davis when the Warriors went to a smaller lineup during their late-game comeback. With James and several of Los Angeles’s wings struggling to shoot from outside during the playoffs, Golden State could also experiment with double-teaming Davis more aggressively to force the ball out of his hands.

But neutralizing Davis will be a much more difficult challenge than dealing with Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis in the first round. Green and Looney were able to short-circuit Sabonis’s passing skills by backing off and daring him to shoot, a strategy that Davis would be able to thwart with his superior shooting ability. Even so, Golden State is willing to make concessions to keep Davis away from the basket.

“Davis made a lot of midrange shots,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “Those are shots that we have to be willing to give up. If we can keep [the Lakers] away from the rim and they are taking some challenged two-point shots, I think those are shots you’ve got to live with.”

Golden State should also pursue a war of attrition against Davis and James, who played more than 40 minutes each and appeared to tire down the stretch. Los Angeles enjoyed two extra days of rest before Game 1, but the remainder of this series will be played with only one day off between each game.

Davis showed Tuesday that he has the right combination of skills to become the first big man to lead a playoff series victory over the Warriors since their championship era began in 2015. For Los Angeles to spoil Golden State’s title defense, he must hold up under the physical burden of his heavy minutes and handle the mental burden that will accompany the coming wave of defensive adjustments.

