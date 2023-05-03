Bryce Harper adds another chapter to his legend with miraculous return

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Baseball authenticators do not normally send jerseys from nights like this to Cooperstown. At least, they have never had much reason. Someone held the record for fastest return from Tommy John surgery before Bryce Harper stepped into the left-handed batter’s box at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. But with all due respect to former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tony Womack, no one knew who that was until the Phillies reinstated Harper, 160 days after doctors repaired the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Historically, the process of returning from major elbow surgery has not been a competitive endeavor. Of course, historically, players with busted elbows have not provided herculean home runs during spirited World Series runs, won a unanimous most valuable player award at 23, or been anointed “the chosen one” at 16. Harper has made a career of compressing the usual baseball timelines. At 30, he is doing so again.

Harper made a much-heralded return to the Phillies lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday night in a 13-1 loss to the Dodgers, not even six months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Under normal circumstances, recovery takes pitchers 12 to 18 months. For position players, who need to throw regularly to play the field regularly, the timeline is usually at least a year. The previous fastest recorded return belonged to Womack, who needed just 182 days to return from the procedure in 2004, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs. Harper beat him by three weeks.

No one other than Harper would have held it against him if he had needed longer. The Phillies figured he would be out of the lineup until the All-Star break. Everyone would have understood if he had needed until August, or even until September if the Phillies were playing well.

But Harper told reporters this week he had circled the series in Los Angeles in his mind this winter. He craves the baseball stage as much as it seems to crave him. That he staged his return in Hollywood was no coincidence. That he did it without any time spent on rehab assignment, without any competitive at-bats to prepare himself — without ever taking even a spring training at-bat under the watchful eye of that pesky pitch clock was no surprise. He left high school early for junior college to enter the draft sooner. He got his big league call-up to Dodger Stadium almost 11 years ago Tuesday. When it comes to Harper, the question has never been “is he ready?” When it comes to Harper, the question has always been, “why wait?”

Advertisement

Harper did not wait Tuesday night. He swung at the first pitch Dodgers lefty Julio Urías threw him. He took a classically committed Harperian swing at a breaking ball from one of the best lefties in the game, and he fouled it back. Eventually, Urías struck him out on a similar pitch, a little more down, a little more away. Harper hit a check-swing chopper to third in his second at-bat. He swung through a few more breaking balls as he struck out in his third. He finished 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

It would be fair to assume that Harper would need a few weeks of at-bats to start looking like himself again, though Harper probably expects it to happen by Wednesday. In terms of adjusting expectations around his still-healing elbow, Harper’s résumé suggests there is no need for that either: He injured the elbow in April of last season. By the time he broke his thumb in mid-June he was hitting .318 with a .985 OPS. He played the entire postseason knowing surgery was looming. He hit .349 with six homers and a 1.160 OPS in 17 games.

But even as he went hitless Tuesday, Harper was the center of the show. A day after a dramatic post on his Instagram confirmed his return, Harper was dressed for the occasion. A shimmering green belt that only he wore gleamed from the Phillies road grays with every swing. His Phanatic-themed cleats dug into the clay. Pops of green were visible on new custom BH batting gloves, the outfit chosen carefully to stand out under the bright L.A. lights, even on an otherwise uneventful Phillies loss in May. But adding significance to the routine is part of Harper’s gift. For example: surgery recovery time has never been a major component of anyone’s baseball legend. Yet somehow, with an 0 for 4 in a double-digit loss Tuesday night, Harper made it yet another unforgettable chapter in his.

GiftOutline Gift Article