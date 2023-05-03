Anadolu Efes player Singleton hospitalized with chest pains

ANKARA, Turkey — American basketball player Chris Singleton has been admitted to a hospital in Turkey after suffering chest pains, his Istanbul-based team said Wednesday.
On Saturday, Anadolu Efes teammate Bryant Dunston escaped unharmed from a traffic accident in Istanbul. The player’s vehicle was traveling close to a truck which got trapped as it passed beneath a bridge, with its container falling on top Dunston’s car.
Dunston was not hurt but was taken to the hospital for observation.
