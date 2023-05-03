Anadolu Efes player Singleton hospitalized with chest pains

ANKARA, Turkey — American basketball player Chris Singleton has been admitted to a hospital in Turkey after suffering chest pains, his Istanbul-based team said Wednesday.

Anadolu Efes said the 33-year-old Singleton underwent a coronary angiography which was “clean.” The club said more detailed tests were being carried out.

“Further tests on our player are continuing. He will be kept under observation during this period and developments (concerning his health) will be announced by our club,” Anadolu Efes said in a statement.