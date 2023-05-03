The College Football Playoff expanded itself into conflicts with the NFL

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

College Football Playoff officials had to answer one big question as they looked to schedule their newly expanded tournament starting in 2024: How would the playoff avoid the NFL, the television-ratings juggernaut that already has staked its claim to every Saturday and Sunday from late December through the entire month of January?

The answer, at least for the first two years of the 12-team playoff’s existence: It can’t, at least not entirely, and it will require some midweek games to get out of the NFL’s way as much as possible.

The first 12-team College Football Playoff tournament will begin Dec. 20, 2024, a Friday, with a prime-time first-round game hosted by the higher-seeded team. Three more games will follow the next day, though if the NFL continues with its recent scheduling patterns, those first-round College Football Playoff games will go up against Week 16 NFL regular season contests. The NFL has been scheduling Week 16 games on Saturdays for years, and in 2019, the last time Week 16 didn’t brush up against Christmas, there were NFL games at 1 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Eastern and 8:15 p.m. Eastern on the Saturday of Week 16.

The College Football Playoff has not set times for those three Saturday first-round games but said in announcing the schedule this week that they will take place in the “early afternoon, late afternoon and evening.”

There won’t be any NFL conflicts for the first College Football Playoff quarterfinals, which will be played at neutral sites on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (a Tuesday and Wednesday). But because the NFL already has claimed the second weekend in January for its six first-round playoff games, the first College Football Playoff semifinals of the expansion era will have to be played on the evenings of Jan. 9 and 10, a Thursday and Friday in 2025. It’s a salivating prospect for football fans, who will get postseason elimination games for five straight days.

The first College Football Playoff championship game of the expansion era is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, like previous instances a Monday night. Because of expansion, the title game will be played two weeks later than in previous CFP iterations.

The same scheduling patterns — and same NFL conflicts — will persist in the 2025 season. After that, college football seems likely to move up its season by a week, beginning the weekend before Labor Day. That would allow for the first two playoff rounds to be played in December — probably avoiding a conflict with the NFL — and the semifinals to be played on New Year’s Day.

The expanded playoffs will consist of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee plus the six highest-ranked other teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded Nos. 1-4 and receive a bye into the quarterfinals, with the other eight teams playing one another in the first round at campus sites.

2024 College Football Playoff schedule

First round (campus sites)

Dec. 20, 2024 (Friday): One game (evening)

Dec. 21, 2024 (Saturday): Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 (Tuesday): Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (evening)

Jan. 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Peach Bowl, Atlanta (early afternoon); Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (late afternoon); Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (evening)

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 (Thursday): Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (evening)

Jan. 10, 2025 (Friday): Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Tex. (evening)

CFP championship game

Jan. 20, 2025 (Monday): Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2025 College Football Playoff schedule

First round (campus sites)

Dec. 19, 2025 (Friday): One game (evening)

Dec. 20, 2025 (Saturday): Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2025 (Wednesday): Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Tex. (evening)

Jan. 1, 2026 (Thursday): Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (early afternoon); Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (late afternoon); Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (evening)

Semifinals

Jan. 8, 2026 (Thursday): Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (evening)

Jan. 9, 2026 (Friday): Peach Bowl, Atlanta (evening)

CFP championship game

Jan. 19, 2026 (Monday): Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

