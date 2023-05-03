Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick Mahomes, charged with sexual battery

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated sexual battery and battery. Mahomes, 22, was booked into the Johnson County (Kan.) Detention Center on $100,000 bond, facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth of battery. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Mahomes, the social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery. https://t.co/nzv615cmTp — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 3, 2023 Police in Overland Park, Kan., a Kansas City suburb, confirmed that the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge said he assaulted her and shoved a waiter in another incident there on Feb. 25. Surveillance video that has appeared online seems to show Mahomes forcibly kissing the 40-year-old restaurant owner, and the incident has been under investigation since March.

A lawyer representing Mahomes denied the allegations in a statement in March to KCTV. “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Mahomes is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Mahomes, known for his social media posts documenting his life, had a diminished presence for a time after the allegations but is back on social media and attended the NFL draft in Kansas City last week.

He has faced criticism in the past for dumping water on Baltimore Ravens fans from his club seats at M&T Bank Stadium at a 2021 game and for sharing video in which he dances on the number of the late Sean Taylor on the sideline at a Washington football game that same year.

After the game, Mahomes tweeted an apology, claiming he meant “absolutely no disrespect” and that he was “directed to stand in that area” by officials.

