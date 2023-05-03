Lionel Messi’s future in Paris clouded by suspension for Saudi Arabia visit

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lionel Messi has been suspended by his Paris Saint-Germain club for two weeks for missing training Monday to make an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports. The news about the world’s top soccer player, which was first reported by French newspaper L’Equipe, intensified speculation that he could soon leave PSG for a Saudi-based team when his contract expires at the end of next month. Messi will not train or play with the PSG first team during his suspension and will not be paid. When his suspension is up, only three matches will remain on PSG’s Ligue 1 schedule.

Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup championship last year, made the trip to Saudi Arabia with his family as part of a promotional commercial arrangement, according to L’Equipe.

The suspension came about, L’Equipe reported, after PSG Manager Christophe Galtier promised his players Monday and Tuesday off if they were to beat Lorient in a Ligue 1 match Sunday, with a loss requiring them to work out Monday.

Galtier and Sporting Director Luís Campos had reportedly told Messi that he could travel to Saudi Arabia in connection with his sponsorship deal as a Saudi ambassador only if PSG beat or tied Lorient. PSG suffered a surprising 3-1 loss, its third loss in its past four league games, but Messi flew to Saudi Arabia anyway. Messi will miss upcoming Ligue 1 games against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Messi’s representatives have spoken with PSG about a contract extension, but L’Equipe reported Tuesday that the two sides will not agree to one and he is expected to leave the club when his contract expires. Barcelona, Messi’s former club, is reportedly considering whether to try to re-sign him, and the 35-year-old star has also drawn interest from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Ahmed al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, welcomed Messi in a tweet and posted photos of the visit by Messi and his family. A move by Messi to Saudi Arabia would follow one made late last year by fellow global star Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed with Al-Nassr and became the world’s highest-paid athlete when the club nearly doubled his annual playing salary, according to data published by Forbes this week.

Ronaldo, 38, left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr on a deal that runs through 2025, and he earned $136 million over the past year, according to Forbes.

However, Spanish outlet El Nacional reported last week that Ronaldo wants to leave Al-Nassr, homesick for Madrid, where he had his greatest success with Real Madrid and could be offered a role as a team ambassador were he to retire from playing.

